May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.