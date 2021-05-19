Texas man captures massive tornado forming on video during storms that swept the state

A Lubbock man took this video of a tornado forming outside of his home Monday evening while parts of Texas were slammed with storms, flooding and dangerous winds. "I was just intrigued by the storm and figured I could capture some pictures and videos to share with family from back home," Enrique Andres Flores said. "I wasn’t really worried. I knew that if it were to get worse that I needed to take shelter, but it would have been a quick sprint into the house and into the closet if needed."