newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Expiration waiver for driver licenses has ended

Fredericksburg Standard
 8 hours ago

The COVID-related waiver on expiration dates for driver licenses (DLs) and identification cards (IDs) has now ended. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) continues to urge customers with an expired DL or ID to make an appointment or renew online. To assist customers with expired licenses who were unable...

www.fredericksburgstandard.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Cards#Identification Cards#Drivers Licenses#Law License#Limited Availability#Ids#Covid#Dps#Texans#Texas Gov#Driver Licenses#Expiration Dates#Driver License Offices#Id Cards#Phone Renewal#Discretion#Ids#Court#Law Enforcement#Same Day Appointments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wisconsin GovernmentKenosha News.com

COMMENTARY: Drivers’ licenses needed for undocumented residents

Most of the 9/11 attackers used fraudulent IDs to board the planes they used as bombs to kill thousands of Americans. Some in Washington floated the idea that national standards for drivers’ licenses, which would also serve as federal IDs, would keep us safer. Without much deliberation or debate, Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 to end states’ ability to define their own requirements for drivers’ licenses. The act also made holding a federal ID a requirement for air travel.
Maryland GovernmentWashington Post

Have an expired Maryland license? Get it renewed before Aug. 15.

As Maryland lifts more coronavirus restrictions, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) also has announced plans to resume requirements to renew driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations and inspections. The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will require expired Maryland driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and ID cards to be renewed before Aug. 15. Vehicle registrations, handicap...
Maryland GovernmentBay Net

MDOT MVA Announces New Deadline Schedule For Expired Driver’s Licenses, Registrations And Related Products

GLEN BURNIE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) is announcing new guidance for customers whose driver’s licenses, permits, registrations and related products have expired during the Maryland COVID-19 State of Emergency. As Maryland continues its COVID-19 recovery, Governor Larry Hogan’s Executive Order issued on May 12, 2021 allows customers who have an MDOT MVA product that expired since March 12, 2020 to have those products renewed under the following deadlines:
Michigan GovernmentWILX-TV

Drive SAFE bills will help over 100,000 immigrants get drivers licenses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Since 2008, immigrants and undocumented immigrants in Michigan have not been able to obtain a state ID, but now that could change. The “Drive SAFE plan” (Safety, Access, Freedom, and the Economy) was re-introduced in the Michigan House Tuesday afternoon. Companion bills were introduced in the Michigan Senate earlier this week.
Politicswxpr.org

MI Bills Would Allow Driver’s License, ID Cards for the Undocumented

Undocumented people in Michigan would regain the right to apply for a driver's license or ID card, if two bills introduced Tuesday in the state Senate were to pass. They're called the Drive SAFE bills, which stands for Safety, Access, Freedom and the Economy. Sainavya Upparapalle, a 17-year-old member of...
Washington GovernmentMy Clallam County

No more suspended driver’s licenses for failure to pay fines

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Inslee has approved a measure aimed at preventing tens of thousands of people a year from having their driver’s licenses suspended for failure to pay fines. An estimated 46,000 people have their licenses suspended annually because they don’t pay fines for noncriminal moving violations. Activists say...
PoliticsTimes-News

North Carolina resuming road tests for driver's licenses this week

North Carolina teenagers will once again be required to take a road test to receive their driver's license. Due to the pandemic, the road tests had been suspended for drivers under 18 and a small group of other drivers. The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles had instead implemented a Contactless Road Test and would conduct drivers' tests in parking lots.
Politicsmyedmondsnews.com

Salomon’s driver’s license suspension reform bill signed into law

A bill that removes non-payment of moving violation-based traffic infractions from a list of actions that can lead to criminal enforcement of license suspensions was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday. SB 5226, sponsored by 32nd District State Sen. Jesse Salomon, removes criminal penalties for an inability...
Colorado HealthPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Renewing Your Driver’s License in GJ During COVID Restrictions

Renewing your driver's license is always a blast. What's it like with COVID restrictions in place? Not nearly as bad as you might think. I recently had the pleasure of renewing my Colorado Driver's License in person at the facility at 222 S. 6th Street in Grand Junction. Surprisingly, even with the protocols implemented since COVID, the process is fast, efficient, and ultimately smooth as glass.
hawkeyecollege.edu

Class A Commercial Driver's License Certificate (CDL)

Looking to start a career in one of the fastest growing occupations? Hawkeye's six-week accelerated Class A Commercial Driver's License (CDL) training program is designed for adults who would like to train for a high-demand career in a short-term time frame. We train on 10 speeds and automatics. The program focuses on developing safe driving skills including backing, turning, and driving on rural and suburban roads. You will receive hands-on training using full-size semitrailers and virtual driving simulators. Upon completion, you will take your vehicle inspection, DOT skills, and driving tests at Hawkeye to obtain your Class A CDL. You receive daily training on your schedule, choose your times: morning 8:00am to 12:00pm, and/or afternoon 1:00pm to 5:00pm and/or evening 5:00pm to 9:00pm Graduates can find employment in a variety of areas including, but not limited to, a truck driver, spotter, shag driver, and many more. There are many steps before you register, call 319-296-4286 to get those steps. Must have (prior to class) CLP (Commercial Learner Permit) after you obtain your permit, you must register with FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, clearinghouse.fmcsa.dot.gov/, then you must send an email to HCC.RTTC@hawkeyecollege.edu or call 319-296-4286 when this is complete. You must pass a (DOT) long form physical and pre-employment DOT drug screening. Arrowhead Medical Center is Hawkeye's approved vendor for DOT pre-employment drug screening and may be used for DOT physical as well. Tuition pays for books and training and additional fees are DOT drug test ($50-$100), DOT physical ($80-$180), CDL permit ($12) and CDL ($8). For detailed instructions, click here.
Pennsylvania GovernmentPosted by
MyChesCo

Licensing Waivers Allow for Flexible Response During a Disaster Incident

HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Health Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and Professional and Occupational Affairs Commissioner Kalonji Johnson recently outlined how the ongoing emergency disaster declaration is allowing doctors, nurses, and other licensed healthcare professionals to provide quality patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The current emergency disaster...
Public Safetysamoanews.com

Man who never had driver’s license picked up for DUI

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A 29-year-old male convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) two months ago was ordered by the court not to operate any moving vehicle in the territory for the 6 months of his probation. Talimalo Laulala, who has never applied for a driver’s...