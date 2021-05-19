newsbreak-logo
FreightWaves LIVE recap: Cybersecurity lessons after the Colonial ransomware attack

By Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves LIVE @HOME. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The importance of cybersecurity in the age of ransomware attacks. DETAILS: The recent cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline laid bare the risk posed by ransomware attacks. GlobalTranz Chief Technology Officer Russ Felker talks to FreightWaves reporter Nate Tabak about how transportation and logistics companies can beef up their cybersecurity.

