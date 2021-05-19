FreightWaves LIVE recap: Cybersecurity lessons after the Colonial ransomware attack

Across regions and verticals, due to increased security threats, adoption of security solutions is rising, leading to expansion of the security-as-a-service (SaaS) market. Due to a sudden increase in cyber-crimes and data hacking activities, enterprises have started focusing on better security solutions for securing information deployed on the cloud as well as on-premise, and to strengthen the security structure of their company. Moreover, large organizations are taking initiatives to implement Saas solutions for their business applications deployed on the cloud, and helping other small enterprises understand the usage of security as a service capabilities and internet security threats.