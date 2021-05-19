Fairfield constituent meeting May 24 to address Central Va. Transportation Authority

Fairfield District Supervisor Frank J. Thornton will hold a virtual Constituent Meeting on Monday, May 24 to discuss the newly created Central Virginia Transportation Authority, which he chairs. Through slight tax increases within its nine member localities, the CVTA is raising money for transportation projects – some of which it keeps and spends on regional projects, the rest of which it divides among each member.

Martha Heeter, executive director at PlanRVA, and Chet Parsons, director of transportation at PlanRVA, will explain the background and functions of the authority, which was established by the 2020 General Assembly to administer new investments in transportation projects in the region. PlanRVA is providing interim staff support.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on WebEx. To participate by phone, call 1-415-655-0002 and enter the access code 172 186 8675. Questions can be submitted in advance to dav127@henrico.us or during the meeting in the video’s chat section.

For details, call (804) 501-4208 or go online.