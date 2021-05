Archdiocese of Hartford Office of Education, Evangelization, and Catechesis Interim Superintendent Valerie Mara and Advisor to Vicar for Finance and Technology Laura McCaffrey visited East Shoreline Catholic Academy (ESCA) and Miss Voytek’s 5th grade Rockin Robots Team on April 22 to present an award and key chains made from a 3-D printer for winning the Robot Dance Challenge (Elementary School Division) in the Archdiocese of Hartford’s VEX Virtual Robotics Competition held on March 27. The Elementary Division encompassed grades 4 and 5 and Middle School Division grades 6 through 8. ESCA had two entries in the Elementary School Division and one in the Middle School Division. The Rockin Robots Team worked together to use block coding to have its robot dance and meet certain requirements.