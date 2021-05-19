Military Order of the World Wars honors JROTC cadets

Dr. Henry David Pope Jr.The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will hold its end-of-year luncheon on Tuesday, May 25, in the historic Schreiner Mansion at Riverhill Country Club in Kerrville. Scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., the luncheon will feature local retired physician Dr. Henry David Pope Jr., who will present the story of the Troutman Flag, the first “Lone Star”...