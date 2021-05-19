newsbreak-logo
Military Order of the World Wars honors JROTC cadets

Fredericksburg Standard
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo area Junior Reserves Officers’ Training Corps cadets were honored by the Hill Country Military Order of the World Wars on Tuesday, May 11. The recognition occurred during MOWW’s regular monthly meeting at the Y.O. Ranch Resort Hotel and Conference Center in Kerrville. Cadet Minh (Thomas) Nguyen of the Tivy High School Air Force JROTC and Cadet Katherine Karr of the Fredericksburg High School Navy JROTC were presented with medals and citations.

