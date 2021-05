The Manchester City players celebrated wildly in their dressing room after reaching the Champions League final on Tuesday night.Pep Guardiola’s side beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 at the Etihad to seal a 4-1 aggregate victory and book their place in Istanbul on May 29.And a video posted by keeper Zack Steffen showed the players going mad after the match.The footage shows the players collectively singing 'It's Friday Then Saturday Sunday (What!)' while bouncing up and down with joy.Two goals from Riyad Mahrez put Man City on their way to a first ever Champions League final in the club’s history.Angel Di...