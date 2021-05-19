newsbreak-logo
Least restrictive COVID-19 levels remain in Eddy County

Cover picture for the articleThe number of COVID-19 cases in Eddy County appeared steady as the State of New Mexico noted it was one of 32 counties in New Mexico at the Turquoise Level. Eddy County attained Turquoise status in May after meeting some of the criteria set by the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) that included an average daily case incidence rate no greater than 10 cases per 100,000, an average positive percentage of COVID-19 test results less or equal to 7.5 percent or a fully vaccinated rate at or above 40 percent.

