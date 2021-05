Shortly after Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League landed on HBO Max in March, the campaign to Release the Snyder Cut transitioned into a call to Restore the Snyder Verse. Snyder’s four-hour take on DC’s top superhero team ended on a tease, with Darkseid (Ray Porter) learning that the Anti-Life Equation that he seeks is on Earth, but Earth is now under the protection of the fully formed Justice League. What might happen next? Well, Snyder was asked recently if fans should maintain hope that he’ll get to make the two Justice League sequels that he had planned, but his comments about the studio seem to kill that dream, dead. He said: