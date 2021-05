Law & Order: Organized Crime star Ainsley Seiger is in a unique position. Not too many actors get to say their first television acting job involves the return of Christopher Meloni after ten years away from the franchise. Seiger got to watch the "undeniable chemistry" between Meloni and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay reignite in person as if the last 10 years had never happened. In an exclusive interview with PopCuture earlier this week, Seiger, who stars as hacker Jet Slootmaekers, opened up about the incredible experience of working with these two living television legends.