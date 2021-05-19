This earphone alternative uses bone conduction to transmit sound, and it’s on sale
Famed composer Ludwig van Beethoven lost his hearing over time, but because of that, he discovered a new way to “hear” his compositions: by using bone conduction. Beethoven would bite his conductor’s wand and press it into his piano, turning audio waves into physical vibrations he could feel. Because of his discovery, we not only have classical works of art, but we’ve paved the way for bone-conduction technology to be something all music lovers can enjoy.www.cultofmac.com