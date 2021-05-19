This earphone alternative uses bone conduction to transmit sound, and it’s on sale

Voice control isn't the sole preserve of wireless smart speakers, you know. Barking "Alexa, open Just Eat" at your Echo Dot (or other Alexa speaker), or "Hey Google, what's in my calendar for today" to your Google Assistant speaker just for the joy of hearing that your schedule is clear, is now commonplace. But using spoken word to command the main music system in your home – your serious, great-sounding hi-fi setup – may not seem so natural. It may be a jump many audio enthusiasts are reluctant to take, even. But give this a moment's thought, music lover, because verbal control over your hi-fi might be just what your household needs.