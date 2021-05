Jury trials resumed this week as the 12th Circuit advanced to Phase Three for COVID-19 procedures. Presiding Judge Jason Lamb made the announcement on Monday. “The right to trial by jury is a cornerstone of our society, and jury trials involve sacrifice from those citizens called upon to serve,” said Judge Lamb. “Throughout the pandemic, our overriding goals have been protecting the health and safety of everyone who enters the courthouses while ensuring access to justice for all people. These goals will continue to guide our efforts to protect all individuals who participate in jury trials, including those citizens called upon to perform this vital civic duty.”’