In just under two months, the first child tax credit payment will be disbursed to those who are eligible with qualifying dependents. The first check will go out July 15, so make sure you're caught up on the age requirement details for your kids and what your adjusted gross income needs to be. If all requirements are met, you can get up to $3,600 per child. Checks will continue to be disbursed monthly on the 15th, but if you don't want to get your payments in monthly increments, you have options.