NFL

Derrick Henry's jaw-dropping workout video is bad news for NFL defenses

By Andrew Joseph
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OOxNC_0a4vRr5f00

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is coming off a ridiculous 2020 season. He rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. He tossed defenders aside like it was nothing.

And from the looks of it, he has no plans to peak with that 2020 performance.

Video hit social media on Wednesday showing Henry going through a workout with his trainer, Melvin Sanders. As you probably could have expected from a 6-foot-3, 247-pound behemoth of a running back, Henry’s workouts are pretty intense.

You know it’s serious business when there’s so much weight on the bar that the bar bends and flexes. That’s Derrick Henry’s level. All of the plates.

That’s bad news for opposing defenders like, well, Josh Norman.

Fans were understandably impressed.

He’s very strong.

