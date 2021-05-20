Rick Pitino said nice things about Calipari and was pretty funny on Rex Chapman’s podcast
Rick Pitino isn't the villain he once was when he wore the rival's colors at Louisville and helped the Cardinals set a Guinness World Record for scandals while not winning the national championship in 2013. Maybe it's time healing old wounds, or maybe it's Chris Mack cutting wrestling promos and beefing with former assistants, but Pitino has slipped in the rankings of UK Basketball's adversaries in recent years.