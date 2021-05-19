NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Move Collin Sexton
When a team faces a rebuilding situation, the team usually opts to keep young players for a long time, especially if they view them as a centerpiece of their franchise. The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Collin Sexton in the 2018 NBA draft with the No. 8 overall picks, seemingly to make him the starting point guard of the future. While Collin Sexton is still developing his ability to run the floor, he has certainly looked promising over his career. This season, Sexton averaged 24.3 PPG, 3.1 RPG, and 4.4 APG. Those are solid numbers for a third-year player.fadeawayworld.net