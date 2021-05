Owensboro (Ky.) Wimsatt quarterback Gavin Wimsatt had a solid showing at Sunday's Elite 11 Regional Camp in Nashville. Wimsatt was one of the headliners at the Elite 11 Camp in Nashville and showed why he's such a highly touted prospect. He made our Top Performers list following the camp and even more importantly, walked away with an invite to the Elite 11 Finals that will be held later in the summer.