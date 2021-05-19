Broadband, Education Atop Cooper's $5.7B Virus Aid Proposals
Broadband, education, local infrastructure and targeted businesses would be among the greatest beneficiaries should Gov. Roy Cooper's proposals to spend $5.7 billion in federal coronavirus relief become law. Cooper on Wednesday unveiled his ideas to spend the latest tranche of aid coming from Washington. Cooper proposed to state legislators that $1.2 billion go toward fiber installation grants and other broadband projects. A higher-education package of $850 million would create new or expanded scholarships. And "Extra Credit Grants" implemented last year would be retooled to target lower-income families. The legislature will now consider his ideas.www.publicradioeast.org