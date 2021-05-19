newsbreak-logo
Broadband, Education Atop Cooper's $5.7B Virus Aid Proposals

publicradioeast.org
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadband, education, local infrastructure and targeted businesses would be among the greatest beneficiaries should Gov. Roy Cooper's proposals to spend $5.7 billion in federal coronavirus relief become law. Cooper on Wednesday unveiled his ideas to spend the latest tranche of aid coming from Washington. Cooper proposed to state legislators that $1.2 billion go toward fiber installation grants and other broadband projects. A higher-education package of $850 million would create new or expanded scholarships. And "Extra Credit Grants" implemented last year would be retooled to target lower-income families. The legislature will now consider his ideas.

www.publicradioeast.org
Sun-Journal

Maine proposes huge boost in broadband standards for grants

New rules proposed by the state’s broadband internet authority would require taxpayer-subsidized broadband projects to be able to provide dramatically faster speeds than the current minimum standard and would greatly increase the portion of the state regarded as inadequately served by broadband. The ConnectMaine Authority, also known as ConnectME, typically...
Congress & CourtsWHNT-TV

House committee debates broadband expansion proposals

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As the Biden-Harris administration continued its tour Thursday to promote the president’s infrastructure plan, a House committee examined an issue at the heart of the package: improving high-speed internet access for all Americans. During a virtual hearing, members on a subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce...
Energy Industrysouthernminn.com

Working with electric cooperatives to deploy broadband statewide

The COVID-19 pandemic created many challenges in the past year, including forcing school districts and business owners to figure out how to conduct operations on virtual platforms. That problem is exasperated in rural areas of the state that don’t have high-speed internet access. Surprisingly, even a full year after the...
Hawaii GovernmentSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mayor proposes change to Oahu's tiered virus restrictions

HONOLULU (AP) — New confirmed coronavirus infections have surpassed a threshold that calls for increased restrictions on Oahu, but Honolulu's mayor wants to change the parameters of its tiered system to allow gatherings and businesses to stay open. Under the system established by former Mayor Kirk Caldwell, when the number...
Arkansas GovernmentStamford Advocate

Arkansas governor forms panel on state's share of virus aid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday formed a panel to come up with ways to spend the $1.5 billion the state is receiving from the latest federal coronavirus relief package. The Republican governor formed a 14-member steering committee for the state's share of the $1.9...
Nevada GovernmentKOLO TV Reno

Nevada to receive $2.7B in federal pandemic aid

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and state lawmakers are preparing to distribute $2.7 billion in pandemic relief after the U.S. Treasury Department released guidelines about President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief package. State and local governments will be allowed to use their shares of...
InternetDaily Democrat

Newsom proposes $7 billion expansion in broadband internet

Gov. Gavin Newsom is pitching a three-year, $7 billion broadband expansion to get California households connected to high-speed internet. “Let’s get this done once and for all, so that no future administration is talking about the scourge of the digital divide,” Newsom said Friday as part of California’s $100 billion windfall.
InternetColumbus Dispatch

Letters: Private sector, cooperating with government, best way to expand broadband

I am writing in response to the Tuesday Philadelphia Inquirer article, “Should local governments provide broadband?”. Building broadband networks has proved to be a challenge even for large, well-resourced companies who are experts in technology. Where municipalities have attempted to deploy their own networks, the complexities and challenges often have led to failures or substandard deployments, according to a study by New York Law School.
Politicsironcountyreporter.com

FCC program offers aid for broadband

IRON RIVER — The Federal Communications Commission’s temporary Emergency Broadband Program offers financial assistance for households struggling to afford internet service during the Covid-19 pandemic. Benefits include up to $50/month discount for broadband service, up to $75/month discount for households on qualifying tribal lands, and a one-time discount of up...
House RentArkansas Online

White House allots $21.6B to rental aid

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration announced the allocation of $21.6 billion in emergency rental assistance to help prevent evictions of people who lost jobs during the pandemic. The administration also announced changes Friday in the rental-assistance program aimed at addressing criticism that the emergency support has not reached many who...
InternetSentinel-Echo

Program allows low-income Americans broadband access aid

The FCC has begun taking applications for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, which provides discounted broadband internet and related services to qualifying households. According to Connected Nation, located in Bowling Green, those eligible for the EBB program include, among others, anyone who experienced a substantial loss of income in 2020, those who currently receive or qualify for Lifeline benefits through SNAP and other federal programs, the free or reduced school lunch programs and households at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines.
Internetindianapublicmedia.org

FCC's Aid To Struggling Broadband Customers Part Of Broader Digital Push

A new federal government program hopes to connect resources to Americans struggling to afford internet service and technology. The FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will provide one-time discounts for the purchase of new devices and up to $50 per month for Hoosiers in eligible households served by participating providers. According...
Iowa GovernmentPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Not Sold on Senate’s Proposed Mental Health Funding Shift

(Des Moines, IA) — Speaker Pat Grassley says House Republicans aren’t philosophically opposed to getting rid of a property tax levy that funds mental health services, they just have unanswered “technical questions” about how the state would manage the system once it’s solely financed with state tax dollars. There’s been no debate on the House or Senate floor this week as G-O-P leaders and Governor Kim Reynolds negotiate in private. Grassley said “We’re just having those conversations and working through seeing if there is a way to get a level of comfort where we can all be in agreement.” Grassley is not offering a timeline for when this dispute might be ironed out among Republicans in the House and Senate, but he said having the state take over financial responsibility for the mental health system is “not as simple” as eliminating a property tax levy.
Montana Governmentfalloncountyextra.com

OPI Superintendent Arntzen, Legislators celebrate Transmittal of Legislation Aiding Special Education Children to Governor’s desk

Montana State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen issued the following statement following the transmittal of HB 46, legislation introduced by Representative David Bedey of Hamilton to add the special education allowable cost payment to the state’s base amount for school equity (BASE) Aid funding formula, to Governor Greg Gianforte’s desk: