OLD SAYBROOK — Starting Thursday, 12- to 15-year-olds can get their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination shots at a drive-through clinic at the middle school. After making an appointment, parents must complete an online form. Nothing else is required except showing up at the scheduled time, Chief of Police and Emergency Management Director Michael Spera said. The process is safe, convenient, kid-friendly, and there’s no need for anyone to leave the car, he added.