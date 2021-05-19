newsbreak-logo
Busch Stadium to open at full capacity on June 14; tickets for full capacity go on sale May 27

By stlsportspage
stlsportspage.com
 2 hours ago

Tickets starting at $6 planned for many games this summer, making a day at the ballpark more affordable for families. Individual game tickets for Full Capacity Games to go on sale May 27. The St. Louis Cardinals organization announced that it plans to expand to full capacity at Busch Stadium...

