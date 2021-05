It’s looking more and more like pandemic restrictions in Nevada County won’t be changing between now and June 15th. In fact, the county’s coronavirus case rate is now the worst among the 58 counties, after being the second-highest a week ago. It’s increased another point, to 11-point-7 percent. County Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, says COVID fatigue continues to be strong here. And many people here already feel like they don’t need to be as careful, with the tier system expected to end on June 15th. Kelllermann says that may be true, as long as you’re immunized…