In today’s world marketing and advertising are the most essential component for business growth. If business organisations do not advertise their new products and services then the consumers would never be aware of the new products and services that are being promoted by the organisation and they would not create a market for it at all. It is integral for every business or individual wanting to leave a mark upon this world, to efficiently use marketing and advertising as a useful strategy to promote their products and services and reach a huge pool of consumers at the right time and at the right place.