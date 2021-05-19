newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland Government

Howard is the first county in Maryland with 50% of its residents fully vaccinated against COVID

By Jacob Calvin Meyer
Posted by 
Howard County Times
Howard County Times
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g12j9_0a4vJZ7100

Howard County on Wednesday became the first jurisdiction in Maryland to have 50% of its residents fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 50.7% of all Howard County residents — adults and children — have received either both doses of the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. About 165,000 of Howard’s 325,500 residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

No other county in the state is above 50% fully vaccinated, and no jurisdiction in Central Maryland is above 43%.

A month ago, Howard became the second county in Maryland to have half its residents at least partially vaccinated, with Talbot County on the Eastern Shore — with a population of 37,000 — being the first. Now, Talbot is second in the state with a 49.5% fully vaccination rate.

Also as of Wednesday, about 63% of Howard residents are at least partially vaccinated against the virus. That figure means that, within four weeks, close to two-thirds of Howard countians should be fully vaccinated, since the approximately 39,000 people who have only received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are in a three- to four-week waiting period for their second dose.

Behind Howard among Baltimore area jurisdictions is Carroll County with 42.5% of its residents fully vaccinated. Baltimore County is third in the region with 42.1%, while 40.9% of Harford countians and 39.8% of Anne Arundel residents are fully vaccinated. Baltimore City and Prince George’s County have among the state’s lowest full vaccination rates at around 34%. Meanwhile, neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland’s most populated jurisdiction, has the third highest percentage at 47.9%.

About 54% of Maryland’s approximately 6 million residents have been partially vaccinated as of Wednesday, while nearly 44% are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, two-thirds of the state’s adult population has received at least one shot.

How are Maryland COVID cases, vaccinations and other metrics trending? Here are the latest numbers. [GRAPHICS] »

A crucial figure for Howard is the percentage at which its oldest residents have been vaccinated. According to Howard County health data, more than 95% of people 65 and older in the county are at least partially vaccinated.

The county’s most vulnerable population being vaccinated has caused Howard’s death toll from the virus to sharply decline. In the past four months, 37 people in Howard have died from COVID-19, while 202 people died from the virus in the previous 10 months. In total, county data shows 239 Howard residents have died from the virus that has killed 8,945 statewide and about 587,000 in the U.S.

For the county’s youngest eligible population, one-third of people in the 12-18 age group have received at least one dose, now that children 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Most of the county’s vaccine clinics give the Moderna vaccine, but every week a clinic at Howard Community College has the Pfizer vaccine.

A month ago, despite Howard having a high vaccination rate, the county’s coronavirus numbers plateaued. That is not the case now, though, as Howard’s COVID-19 metrics have plummeted to extremely low levels.

As of Wednesday, Howard’s weekly positivity rate, which measures the percent at which tests return positive over a seven-day period, is 1.1%, according to the Maryland Department of Health. The rate is the lowest among all Maryland jurisdictions and is much lower than the 5% rate it was a month ago and the 8% rate it was at the peak in January.

Meanwhile, Howard’s seven-day rolling new-case rate — which measures the average number of new cases on a single day over a weeklong period — is 3.07 per 100,000 residents. The case rate is significantly better than a month ago when it was 17.33 and is 94% lower than the dangerously high peak of 49 per 100,000 back in mid-January.

The 3.07 per 100,000 figure means that in the past seven days only 71 people in Howard County have tested positive for COVID-19. At the peak in January, 1,113 people tested positive in a week span; from late December to mid-January, more than 71 people tested positive every day for 22 straight days.

Howard County Times

Howard County Times

Columbia, MD
474
Followers
66
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Howard County Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Baltimore, MD
COVID-19 Vaccines
Howard County, MD
Health
Howard County, MD
Coronavirus
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Baltimore County, MD
Vaccines
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Vaccines
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Baltimore County, MD
Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
County
Howard County, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Vaccines
Howard County, MD
Government
Howard County, MD
Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Vaccine#Vaccinations#Montgomery County#Vaccine Doses#State Department#Pfizer Biontech#Howard Countians#Harford Countians#Howard Community College#Howard Residents#Maryland Covid Cases#Central Maryland#Carroll County#Anne Arundel Residents#County Data#Baltimore City#Talbot County#One Third
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Maryland Governmentfoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 212 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 456,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 212 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 2.51%, decreased by 0.01% since Sunday morning;...
Maryland GovernmentPosted by
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan says fully vaxxed Marylanders can forgo masks but businesses, jurisdictions can keep policy

HOGAN ALIGNS STATE MASK POLICY WITH CDC GUIDES: A day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance to say that people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, for the most part, do not need to wear masks either indoors or outdoors Gov. Larry Hogan followed suit and made that guidance official state policy, Bryan Renbaum of Maryland Reporter reports.
Maryland GovernmentWTOP

Maryland’s weakest counties see strongest home sales

Kimberly Alster first purchased property near Deep Creek Lake in Maryland’s Garrett County 12 years ago. At the time, the idea was to use the home for frequent family vacations. When the pandemic struck, however, the Alsters decided to trade city life for the great outdoors and move permanently. In doing so, families like the Alsters are fueling a housing boom in locations not accustomed to such activity.
Maryland GovernmentWMDT.com

Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program extended

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan has announced that Maryland small businesses now have one additional week to apply for the state’s $10 million Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Applications for the program will now be accepted through next Monday, May 24th, at 11:59 p.m. The grant offers working...
Maryland Governmentwashingtoninformer.com

Maryland’s COVID Metrics Trending in Right Direction

Maryland’s coronavirus numbers are generally trending in the right direction, state health department data shows. State officials reported just 212 new cases Monday, raising the total number of infections since the pandemic’s onset to 456,216. The state hasn’t reported more than 1,000 daily cases since April 28. Three coronavirus-related deaths...
Maryland GovernmentPosted by
Baltimore, Maryland

Mayor Brandon M. Scott Announces Second Round of Nonprofit Relief Fund Dollars to Support Baltimore Nonprofits Impacted by COVID-19

(Monday, May 17, 2021) — Today, in partnership with the Baltimore Civic Fund, Mayor Brandon M. Scott announced that nonprofit organizations located in Baltimore City will be eligible for up to $50,000 in grant funding to help address the ongoing negative financial impacts of COVID-19. The Baltimore Nonprofit Relief Fund...
Maryland HealthCommercial Observer

Mission Autism Clinics Opens First Maryland Location in Silver Spring

Mission Autism Clinics, an autism therapy program, signed a 9,000-square-foot lease at 11921 Bournefield Way, a 46,000-square-foot, single-story, medical office building in Silver Spring, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Edge Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, DSC Partners, in the deal. The property is located within WesTech Business Park, a...
Maryland GovernmentWTOP

Maryland state senator announces bid for Frederick County executive

Maryland Senate Minority Whip Michael J. Hough (R) announced Monday that he will forego a re-election bid and instead run for Frederick County executive in 2022. “Voters in Frederick County will face a crucial choice in next year’s election. What kind of county do we want to be? Do we continue to be a unique and wonderful community where people are proud to live, work, and raise a family? Or do we become Montgomery County North, with overcrowding, traffic gridlock, crime and high taxes,” Hough asked in the campaign announcement.
Maryland GovernmentJalopnik

Maryland Is Going After Out-Of -State Drivers Trying To Skip Out On Tolls

If you’ve driven through Maryland the last couple of years, didn’t pay a toll(s), and thought you were in the clear because no one would ever know? Well, you’re out of luck because they’re coming for you. As the Washington Post reports, Maryland is not only considering hiring collection agencies to collect the tolls, it’s partnering with neighboring states to find drivers as well.
Maryland GovernmentWbaltv.com

Leaders vow to get rid of Baltimore's 'highway to nowhere'

Members of the Maryland congressional delegation on Monday joined Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to announce plans to get rid of what's called the highway to nowhere. It's a 1 1/2-mile stretch of road that cuts through west Baltimore, dividing neighborhoods and displacing residents and business -- and it doesn't even go anywhere.