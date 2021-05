The Zelda Dungeon Snail Mailbag is not something that is entirely new to Zelda Dungeon, but it has been gone long enough that it is going to feel new to a lot of our followers. Mases and Gooey announced the return of this series at the end of April over on our YouTube channel; in short, Zelda Dungeon has opened up a P.O. Box where you can send us stuff! Mases and Gooey have gotten quite a few things since opening the P.O. Box, so it’s time to open the mailbag and see what kinds of awesome stuff our fans have sent in.