How a popular payment app creates a privacy risk for its users

Telegram is a cross-platform, cloud-based instant messenger that is available for free. End-to-end secure video communication, VoIP, file sharing, and various other functionality are also accessible. First released for iOS on August 14, 2013, and for Android in October 2013, Telegram messenger is a basic instant messaging app that is quick, convenient, efficient, and can sync across all user's devices. With over 500 million daily users, it is one of the top ten most downloaded applications in the world. According to the developers of telegram messenger, it is a secure and easy-to-use application. Telegram features such as media, groups, and chat are encrypted with a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption algorithm, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and secure Diffie–Hellman key exchange.