TREMONT (HOI) — Morton-based We Care, Inc. is in the process of being acquired by the Tazewell County Resource Centers, according to a the latter’s president and CEO. We Care, which services the Morton area with programs such as Meals on Wheels, its food pantry and Upscale Resale, will have nothing changed to its name and operations once the acquisition is complete, said Jamie Durdel, TCRC president and CEO.