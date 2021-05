Yesterday, Governor Tim Walz made a major announcement regarding the Covid-19 protocols that have been in place since March of last year. The governor set a timeline that will lead to the end of all Covid-19 restrictions. Beginning at noon today there will no longer capacity limitations on large outdoor venues, the capacity limitations for indoor venues have been greatly relaxed, and the mandatory 11pm closing time for all bars and restaurants will no longer be in place. All capacity limitations will be removed by the end of the month, and Walz said the state mask mandate will end either by July 1 or when 70% of the state population has been vaccinated, whichever comes first.