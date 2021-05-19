West Bend Police Blotter

The following report was taken from the West Bend Police Department Facebook page. A 27-year-old woman was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated at 8:43 p.m. May 8 at a drive-through in the 2300 block of West Washington Street. A citizen called police to report the driver of the vehicle appeared to be passed out. An officer located the vehicle and woke the driver. The officer observed signs the driver was impaired as well as signs of recent intravenous drug use. The driver failed standardized field sobriety tests and was arrested.