Kewanee A's 10u team wins Iowa tourney

Iowa Sports|kiwaradio.com
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad
Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Illinois Sports|Pantagraph
Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 71 in first round of NCAA golf regional
Illinois State senior David Perkins fired a 1-under-par 71 during Monday's first round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind. Perkins finished by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and is tied for 11th place heading into Tuesday's second round. He had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his round on the 7,173-yard, par-72 layout.
Iowa Sports|kelo.com
Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Iowa Sports|swimswam.com
Iowa Football Coaches Did Not Take Pay Cuts As Previously Announced
In June of 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic threatening college revenues, University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced that he and several high-profile coaches including head football coach Kirk Ferentz would be taking voluntary pay reductions. The story is significant to swimming fans because in between those two pieces...
Illinois Sports|Galesburg Register-Mail
Area High School Softball Roundup: A-Town, ROWVA/Billtown suffer losses
KEWANEE — The Abingdon-Avon High School softball team fell to Annawan/Wethersfield 6-1 on Tuesday. The Tornadoes were only able to notch three hits. They came from Bailey Dickerson, Ashley Jones and Katie Zucco. A-Town’s lone run came in the top of the seventh on Dickerson’s two-out single to right field...
Illinois Sports|illinoisnewsnow.com
Kewanee Softball Swings to Big Win Over Hall
The Kewanee Softball team was hitting everything in sight in the 3rd inning of their Monday match up with Hall. Kewanee scored 7 runs in the 3rd inning to put the game well out of reach. Makaela Salisbury and Hannah Tiska each drove in 3 runs in the game on the way to an 11 to 0 win. Salisbury also pitched 5 scoreless innings for the win. Box score courtesy of Rob Weston and Jon DeBord…
Illinois Sports|Quad-Cities Times
Spartans capture MAC girls golf title
KEWANEE, Ill. — Maura Peters was not exactly certain how this golf season would unfold for Pleasant Valley High School. There was no season last year because of COVID-19 and only two players in the Spartans' lineup came into the spring with any varsity experience. "At the beginning of the...
Illinois Sports|geneseorepublic.com
Orion romps over Kewanee 10-6
Orion defeated Kewanee 10-6 in varsity baseball on Saturday, May 10, on the Boilermaker diamond. The score was deadlocked 3-3 going into the top of the third inning, but the Chargers brought six runners across the plate to take a lead they would never give up. Leading off the third,...
Illinois Education|illinoisnewsnow.com
Kewanee High School Will Hold Outdoor Graduation for the First Time in 40 Years on Sunday
Kewanee High School has made it official, as the weather forecast continues to change, graduation for the 112 Kewanee High School Seniors will be held on Sunday, May 16th, at 1 Pm on the KHS Football Field. Kewanee High School Principal Jamie Bryan made the announcement in a release to the media on Thursday afternoon. According to Principal Bryan, this will be the first outdoor Kewanee High School graduation in 40 years. Read Principal Bryan’s memo below…
Illinois Sports|geneseorepublic.com
Ridgewood Roundup
Kendall Lewis tripled to lead off the Ridgewood Spartans final at bat, the hit set up the game tying run with no outs at Tuesday May 4th’s softball game at Monmouth Roseville. The force was with the Titans however as a pop out, a strikeout, and a groundout ended the Ridgewood Rally handing them the 2-1 loss.
Illinois Government|illinoisnewsnow.com
Kewanee Student Among Runners Up in 17th District Congressional Art Competition
Kewanee High School artist Jessica Martinez is among a handful of artists to be highlighted by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos. In an announcement on Tuesday Congresswoman Bustos announced the winner and runners-up of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. Martinez’s work, titled “We Are America” was selected to be displayed at the Congresswoman’s office in Rock Island. The work of art was among four works chosen as runners up in the contest. The winning work of art, which will hang in Congresswoman Bustos’ Washington D.C office was that of artist Riley Jones of Rock Island High School, a piece titled “Black Pride”
Illinois Government|Star Courier
Columnist Dean Karau traces Kewanee – In the Beginning . . .
What was Kewanee like in its first year? Let’s take a look. But first, for a frame of reference, let’s revisit Wethersfield prior to the founding of Kewanee. Wethersfield’s growth was stunted by the Financial Panic of 1837, which lasted through much of the 1840s. By the early 1850s, Wethersfield had only a dozen or so businesses operating in the village. It’s population hovered around 400, but most lived on farms outside of the village. What later became Kewanee Township had another 400 or so similarly living on farms. It was a typical agricultural economy with folks having to travel to Peoria, Lacon, or Chicago for their wares.
Illinois Sports|geneseorepublic.com
Orion spikers collect win over Fulton
Friday nights were good to Orion’s varsity volleyball team, which swept Three Rivers West rival Fulton 25-20, 25-17 on April 16. The Chargers also overcame Henry County rival Ridgewood 25-12, 25-19 the following Friday night. Rachel Bowers finished the Fulton twin bill with 17 kills for the night. Hailey James...
Illinois Sports|Quad Cities Onlines
Riverdale softball rallies for senior day win over Kewanee
PORT BYRON — Celebrating its senior day Saturday, the Riverdale softball squad wanted both to mark the occasion and shake off the residue of two tough losses to Three Rivers West Division rival Rockridge this past week. Early on, the Kewanee Boilermakers had different plans in Saturday's TRAC crossover matchup....