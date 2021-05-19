newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin Crime & Safety

Germantown Police Department

By Thomas J. McKillen
discoverhometown.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following report was taken from records at the Germantown Police Department. Police responded to a disorderly conduct report at Germantown Fitness at 9:49 p.m. May 15. At 9:49 a.m. May 15 at the village of Germantown, N12 W170001 Mequon Road. Police responded to a disorderly conduct incident at the...

Wisconsin Crime & Safetycwbradio.com

Wisconsin Woman Arrested for 2nd OUI

A Wisconsin woman was arrested for her 2nd OUI Saturday morning with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, they received a call from a father asking for a check on his children. He stated his 12-year-old daughter was texting him about adults using drugs in the vehicle they were in.
Wisconsin Crime & SafetyFireRescue1

Wis. firefighters rescue 3 from plane crashed in forest

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater firefighters rescued three people after their plane lost power and crashed Saturday night in the Kettle Moraine State Forest, where the aircraft was suspended in trees about 75 feet above the ground, the Fire Department said. The three occupants were uninjured, according to the Whitewater Fire...
Wisconsin Crime & SafetyPosted by
KARE 11

AMBER ALERT: Missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Menomonie, Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sunday morning in Menomonie, Wisconsin. According to the Menomonie Police Department, Samantha Stephenson was last seen in the late morning hours Sunday on foot wearing a white Rick and Morty hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and no shoes. Officials say Samantha is 5-foot-3, with blue eyes, brown hair and was wearing glasses.
Wisconsin Crime & Safetywashingtoncountyinsider.com

Fugitive captured by Washington Co. Sheriff’s Department | By Lt. Tim Kemps

May 15, 2021 – Washington Co., WI – Twenty seven-year-old Dmonte Williams was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and a Washington County sheriff’s detective on Thursday morning in the City of Milwaukee without incident. He was wanted by Washington County authorities since December of last year for his alleged involvement in a home invasion robbery in the Village of Richfield last October.
Wisconsin Governmentdiscoverhometown.com

Germantown moving ahead with Fourth of July parade

The Germantown Fourth of July parade will held along its traditional route, though the time of the parade has changed, Village President Dean Wolter said. During his president’s report at the May 3 Village Board meeting, Wolter said that “as of today” this year’s Fourth of July parade will follow the traditional route, starting on Pilgrim Road just north of Mequon Road, going up Fond du Lac Avenue briefly and then going west on Main Street before turning north on Park Avenue. Wolter said the one change that will occur is that this year’s parade will begin at 3 p.m. instead of noon as in year’s past.
Wisconsin HealthFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon parents protest mask rules

MEQUON, Wis. - Parents in Mequon rallied outside of the school district office Sunday, May 16, upset about the school mask policy and looking to see it changed. Dozens who came out on the eve of a school board meeting said they wanted to send a message that their children should have a choice when it comes to masking.
Wisconsin Crime & Safetyozaukeepress.com

Ex-firefighter sent to prison for torching Port garage

A former firefighter who torched a garage in the Port Washington apartment complex where he lived in November was sentenced last week to 18 months in prison. Michael J. Seimits, 36, who pleaded guilty to one felony count of arson during the May 5 hearing, was also sentenced by Ozaukee County Circuit Court Judge Sandy Williams to two years of extended supervision following his incarceration.
Wisconsin Governmentdiscoverhometown.com

Germantown parents against board decision changing routes, start times

Several Germantown residents took issue with recently approved changes in bus routes and school start times during the May 10 Germantown School Board meeting. As a result of school bus route changes approved at the April 26 meeting, starting in the fall the high school will begin instruction at 7:10 a.m., a change of 10 minutes earlier from the current start time. The middle school will begin instruction at 7:20 a.m., which is 19 minutes earlier from the current start time. County Line Elementary School will begin instruction at 7:21 a.m., which is 23 minutes earlier than the current start time. MacArthur Elementary School will begin instruction at 9:06 a.m., which is 16 minutes later than the current start time. Rockfield and Amy Belle elementary schools will begin instruction at 8:46 a.m., within two minutes of the current start times.
Wisconsin Governmentwashingtoncountyinsider.com

Letter to the Editor | Hwy W Extension – What about vehicle/truck/train safety and traffic congestion in Allenton? | By E. LaFave

May 12, 2021 – Washington Co., WI – One of the many considerations regarding the Hwy W Extension project that seems to be consistently “glossed over” by the County is the impact on traffic congestion and safety in Allenton. In the presentation at the Public Information Meeting at the Town of Addison, the County displayed a slide entitled “Misconception of Allenton Traffic.”
Wisconsin Crime & SafetyGreater Milwaukee Today

Germantown PD warns of increase in catalytic converter thefts

GERMANTOWN — If you feel like you’ve seen more people sharing stories of how their catalytic converters were stolen from their vehicles, that’s because the theft of them is on the rise. The Germantown Police Department is warning residents it’s up all over Wisconsin, including in the village. “Due to...
Wisconsin Crime & Safetywashingtoncountyinsider.com

Washington Co. Sheriff warns of imposter scam | By Sheriff Martin Schulteis

May 10, 2021 – Washington Co., WI – Last week one of our Facebook friends alerted us to another scam that specifically targets Washington County residents. The fraudulent caller used broken English and claimed to be from the “Sheriff Schulteis Office” and threatened legal action and arrest if the recipient did not press No. 1 for the “care department.”
Wisconsin SocietyFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mother's Day at the Mequon Public Market

MEQUON, Wis. - Celebrate all the amazing moms in our lives from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mequon Public Market. Youth musicians, food & beverages, and glaze pottery is offering the option to order a fuse glass project to assemble during our event for a small additional fee of $35.
Wisconsin GovernmentFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting kills Homestead sophomore Jacob Howard

MEQUON, Wis. - Friends are remembering a Homestead High School sophomore. The 15-year-old was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Sunday, May 2. Police continue to investigate that shooting. Friends say Jacob Howard was a funny guy with a big personality. They are devastated by his loss. "I would...