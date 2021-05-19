Germantown Police Department

Several Germantown residents took issue with recently approved changes in bus routes and school start times during the May 10 Germantown School Board meeting. As a result of school bus route changes approved at the April 26 meeting, starting in the fall the high school will begin instruction at 7:10 a.m., a change of 10 minutes earlier from the current start time. The middle school will begin instruction at 7:20 a.m., which is 19 minutes earlier from the current start time. County Line Elementary School will begin instruction at 7:21 a.m., which is 23 minutes earlier than the current start time. MacArthur Elementary School will begin instruction at 9:06 a.m., which is 16 minutes later than the current start time. Rockfield and Amy Belle elementary schools will begin instruction at 8:46 a.m., within two minutes of the current start times.