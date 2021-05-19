newsbreak-logo
Oklahoma Government

Stacey Abrams To Offer Keynote Address At Tulsa Massacre Anniversary Event

BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 8 hours ago
Stacey Abrams is set to deliver the keynote address at the "Remember & Rise" event commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Led by the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission, the nationally televised event will take place on May 31. "Her tireless efforts to create equity and access...

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

Oklahoma SocietyKESQ

Gifts arriving for church-goer whose feel-good story went viral

TULSA, Oklahoma (Tulsa World) — It seemed like a feel-good story had run its course. Then surprises started arriving in the mail. La Verne Ford Wimberly, an 82-year-old retired Tulsa Public Schools administrator, gained global recognition and acclaim in March because she was at the center of a story-gone-viral: She dressed in her Sunday best for a year’s worth of Metropolitan Baptist Church services even though she was watching services from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
publicradiotulsa.org

"The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History"

From Marlin Lavanhar, a Tulsa Minister and Activist: A Series of Cartoons about the Race Massacre. Sen. Matthews: 'No Politicians' Involved In What Comes After Race Massacre Centennial Commission. By Matt Trotter • 22 hours ago. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has made a lot of headlines recently.
Oklahoma Governmentkosu.org

Greenwood Artist, Historian Creates A 'Labor Of Love' For Black Wall Street

There is a time machine in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A corridor connecting multiple businesses in a building on the historic Black Wall Street has been transformed into a museum-worthy exhibit. The Marvin Blades Faces of Greenwood Timeline Experience showcases hundreds of newspaper articles, advertisements, maps and other artifacts on symbolic green walls. The historical kaleidoscope shows the joy, pain, trauma and resilience of the Greenwood community.
Oklahoma GovernmentNew York Post

Oklahoma governor booted from commission after banning critical race theory

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has been kicked off a commission marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre after he banned critical race theory from schools. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission members called a special meeting last week and “agreed through consensus to part ways with Governor Stitt,” the commission said in a statement.
Oklahoma EntertainmentPosted by
The Associated Press

AM Prep-Music

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — John Legend will headline a concert to mark 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre. Legend will play the Remember and Rise event at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on May 31. Other performers and speakers will be announced later. The concert is sponsored by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, which seeks to educate people about the attack by a white mob that killed an estimated 300 people, most of them Black. Concert organizers plan to televise the concert, but details were not given.
Oklahoma Societyabc.com

Watch "Soul of a Nation: Tulsa's Buried Truth" ABC News Live Documentary Special Tuesday

ABC News Live will present "Tulsa's Buried Truth," a documentary special on the Tulsa Race Massacre, nearly 100 years after a violent white mob descended on a prosperous Black community, known as Black Wall Street, and, in less than 24 hours, destroyed and terrorized the neighborhood, killing as many as 300 Black Americans. Stemming from reporting that aired on the groundbreaking, primetime newsmagazine "Soul of a Nation" and the successful ABC Audio podcast "Soul of a Nation: Tulsa's Buried Truth," the half-hour documentary special will take a look at one of the most brutal and rarely discussed racially motivated attacks in American history. Led by ABC News Senior National Correspondent Steve Osunsami, "Tulsa's Buried Truth" will examine more around the issue of reparations, including previous efforts that failed in Tulsa. It will feature additional interviews with Tulsa natives; Tulsa's current mayor, G.T. Bynum; descendants of the victims, including Joi McCondichie; and those who are now part of the group working to find mass graves, including Kristi Williams. "Tulsa's Buried Truth" premieres on Tuesday, May 18 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC News Live and will be available on demand on Hulu. "Tulsa's Buried Truth" is produced by ABC News' Investigative Unit for ABC News Live. It is executive produced by Cindy Galli.
Oklahoma GovernmentTulsa World

Letter: Overturn HB 1775 and teach to the trouble

A decade ago, I moved to Tulsa to teach. Not long after, I learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre, arguably the most violent act of white supremacist domestic terrorism in U.S. history. With the event's centennial in a few weeks, the question remains: How best can Oklahoma move toward race...
Oklahoma Governmentdarientimes.com

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
Oklahoma Governmentkoamnewsnow.com

Oklahoma governor signs bill to extend early voting by 1 day

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma is making voting slightly easier, a contrast to other Republican-led states. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill that adds a day of early voting and makes changes to ensure mail-in ballots are received in time to be counted. Meanwhile, GOP-controlled states from Arkansas...