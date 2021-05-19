Man Faces Trafficking Charges in two States - Bond Revoked

An update to a case we've been following for you. Missouri police have arrested an Arkansas man on trafficking charges..who's already facing human trafficking charges in our area. We first told you about Lexus Hobbs in February. He was released from the Washington County Jail on bond after being accused of trafficking minors for sex. Tonight he's in the Greene County Jail without bond, the FBI says they found him in Springfield, Missouri trafficking an 18-year-old for sex. Prosecutors say the victim told them she was homeless and when she wanted to stop prostituting herself, Hobbs choked her. Washington County prosecutors say he could be extradited back to the area this week. He is due in court in October.