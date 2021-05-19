newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas Government

Man Faces Trafficking Charges in two States - Bond Revoked

By Paige Preusse
KHBS
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAn update to a case we've been following for you. Missouri police have arrested an Arkansas man on trafficking charges..who's already facing human trafficking charges in our area. We first told you about Lexus Hobbs in February. He was released from the Washington County Jail on bond after being accused of trafficking minors for sex. Tonight he's in the Greene County Jail without bond, the FBI says they found him in Springfield, Missouri trafficking an 18-year-old for sex. Prosecutors say the victim told them she was homeless and when she wanted to stop prostituting herself, Hobbs choked her. Washington County prosecutors say he could be extradited back to the area this week. He is due in court in October.

www.4029tv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
County
Washington County, AR
Washington County, AR
Government
City
Springfield, AR
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#County Jail#Sex Trafficking#Bond Court#County Court#Fbi#Human Trafficking Charges#Faces#Man#Missouri Police#Minors#February#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Human Trafficking
Related
Arkansas Governmentwestplainsdailyquill.net

GOP county judge running for Arkansas lieutenant governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Washington County Judge Joseph Wood on Monday said he's seeking the Republican nomination for Arkansas lieutenant governor next year in what's becoming an increasingly …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Arkansas Crime & SafetyArkansas Online

Popular YouTube personality faces charge of aggravated assault in Washington County

A man with a popular YouTube channel has been arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault in Washington County over a September incident, court records show. Steven J. Williams, 46, known to more than 4.2 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 548,000 subscribers on Twitter as “Boogie2988,” was charged with aggravated assault, according to an arrest warrant issued May 7, and was later released on $5,000 bond, records show.
Arkansas Governmentnwaonline.com

Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

• Harry Butler, 64, of 2380 Bunker Lane in Farmington was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape-forcible fondling and sexual assault. Butler was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond. Fayetteville. • Matthew Cox, 24, of 581 King Lane in Pea Ridge was arrested Wednesday...
Arkansas GovernmentArkansas Online

Washington County officials debate county attorney pay raise

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace on Tuesday clashed over raising county attorney Brian Lester's annual salary by nearly $20,000. The Quorum Court's Finance and Budget Committee endorsed the proposal, which increases the county attorney's pay from $83,780 to $103,000, and the proposal will be on the agenda for the May 20 Quorum Court meeting.
Arkansas Crime & SafetyKHBS

Officer Franks awake, off ventilator after shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Washington Regional hospital shared on Sunday that Officer Tyler Franks of the Prairie Grove Police Department is showing improvement after having surgery on Friday. While Franks remains in the Intensive Care Unit, "Officer Franks is now off the ventilator, awake, and communicating with family members. The...
Arkansas Crime & Safetynwaonline.com

Two arrested in Fayetteville man's death

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police arrested two men in connection with the April 29 shooting of Greg Lovejoy at a house on Daisy Lane. John Kelsey, 33, of 408 Cleveland St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with first-degree murder, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. He was being held Thursday in the Washington County jail on $250,000 bond.
Arkansas Crime & SafetyKHBS

Prairie Grove officer hurt in shooting during domestic disturbance call

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — UPDATE: Officer Tyler Franks is in the ICU at the Washington County Regional Center. He has undergone multiple surgeries. Officer Andrew Gibson has been placed on paid administrative leave, following the department's policy. ------------------------------------------------------ Article from May 4, 2021 below:. At 8:32 pm, Prairie Grove police...
Arkansas GovernmentKHBS

Washington County Capt. Ti Augustine remembers his recovery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Capt. Ti Augustine with the Washington County Sheriff's Office was shot in the line of duty five years ago and was at the press conference Wednesday after Prairie Grove Officer Tyler Franks suffered a similar fate. Augustine responded to a call about a person attempting suicide in...
Arkansas EntertainmentPosted by
Arkansas Times

Josh Duggar freed from jail

TMZ (and others) report on a magistrate’s decision to release Duggar from federal custody in the Washington County jail. According to TMZ, Duggar may not contact minors or possess internet devices. He may visit his six minor children if their mother is present. More here on this case. And still...
Arkansas Governmentnwaonline.com

Child Safety Center plans new Washington County home

The Child Safety Center of Washington County has announced plans to move from its home of 24 years on Emma Avenue to a new location in Springdale. The center announced Tuesday its new home will be built off Gene George Boulevard, just south of Arvest Ballpark near Don Tyson Parkway. The center has been located at 614 E. Emma Ave. since it opened in 1997.
Arkansas Crime & SafetyKHBS

Man's body discovered in Johnson creek

JOHNSON, Ark. — Two people were walking along Clear Creek in Johnson discovered a man's body Sunday evening, Det. Sterling Halfhill with the Johnson Police Department told 40/29 News. Police identified the man as Tristan Melvin Jones, 23 from Washington County. Jones was found about 100 yards upstream from the...
Arkansas Governmentfayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 61 Monday

The Arkansas Department of Health announced that COVID-19 cases in Arkansas increased by 61 on Monday. The state announced four new deaths as a result of the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state as a result of the pandemic to 5,747. Hospitalizations were up by one,...
Arkansas GovernmentKHBS

Joshua Duggar arrested in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Joshua Duggar, a star from the television show "19 Kids and Counting," was arrested in Washington County on Thursday. Duggar is being held in the Washington County Jail. According to the jail roster, he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and was booked into the...