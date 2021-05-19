The fictional band Mouse Rat from “Parks and Recreation” is coming out with an actual album

A new album by Czarface and MF DOOM is out today. Super What? consists of ten tracks that were recorded before DOOM's passing late last year. It features the masked rapper along with Czarface—comprising Wu-Tang Clan's Inspectah Deck, 7L and Esoteric—along with features from DMC and Del The Funky Homosapien. Described as containing "all the thrills of a cosmic summer blockbuster," the album is split into two parts—a "Doom Side" and a "Czar Side." Vinyl copies featuring artwork by Czarface collaborator Lamour Supreme are already sold out but standard versions are still available here. Super What? was meant to go public in April of last year but got delayed by the pandemic, Czarface explained in a statement: "When COVID-19 struck and the world stopped, we chose to pull it, focus on family, and fine tune a few elements on it. What you'll be hearing was finalized, mixed & mastered in the summer of 2020, and it's our honor and privilege to share it with you Friday. I speak for everyone involved when I say we were incredibly fortunate to have collaborated with DOOM...he was a one-of-a-kind, never-to-be-duplicated emcee, producer, and visionary. We wish peace and healing to his family, friends and everyone touched by the gifts he shared with the planet. MF DOOM FOREVER." Super What? is the first new material from DOOM since his death, which left fans and artists reeling when the news broke on New Year's Day this year. The producer, real name Daniel Dumile, was working on a new EP with Flying Lotus but it remains incomplete, according to the Brainfeeder head. For more on MF DOOM's legacy, revisit Kiana Mickles' Rewind review of his classic album, MM...FOOD. Listen to Super What?