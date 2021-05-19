newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The fictional band Mouse Rat from “Parks and Recreation” is coming out with an actual album

By Andrew Buss
thelaughbutton.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWho said just because it was on a TV show that it couldn’t be a real thing?. It’s been announced that Andy Dwyer’s (Chris Pratt) band Mouse Rat is coming out with their first LP, titled The Awesome Album. Many of the real songs featured on the LP are some of your favorite fake songs that were on the show. And yes, the show’s tribute to Lil’ Sebastian – 5,000 Candles In The Wind – is included.

thelaughbutton.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Jeff Tweedy
Person
Aziz Ansari
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Fictional Company#Rock Band#Band Mouse Rat#Awesome#Dualtone#Feat#Eyes#Pickled Ginger#Land Ho#Candles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicStereogum

Stream The Debut Album From Zach Hill’s New Band Undo K From Hot, G.A.S. Get A Star

Zach Hill rose to underground prominence as the drummer for the explosively noisy math-rock duo Hella. He’s best known these days as the primary sonic architect of Death Grips. He’s got a bunch of other projects on his C.V. too, a vast network of his own bands and drum work for other musical geniuses like Marnie Stern and Omar Rodríguez-López and Spoek Mathambo. His latest endeavor is Undo K From Hot, a new band he revealed to the world just last weekend. Today, they’ve released their debut album G.A.S. Get A Star.
ScienceantiMUSIC

Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between' And Announce Album

Modest Mouse have released a visualizer for their first new track in six years. The song, entitled "We Are Between", comes from their forthcoming album, "The Golden Casket", which they will be releasing on June 25th. Epic Records sent over the following details "The Golden Casket heralds another new chapter...
Science1029thebuzz.com

Modest Mouse Announces New Album ‘The Golden Casket’

Returning with their first new album in six years, Modest Mouse will release their anxiously awaited seventh full-length, The Golden Casket, on June 25 via Epic Records. Pre-order/Pre-save The Golden Casket HERE. The GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi platinum band has shared the first single off the release, the anthemic “We Are...
MusicMetalSucks

New Black Label Society Album Will “Probably Come Out in November,” Says Zakk Wylde; Band Shares Reworked “House of Doom”

As they say in Boston, “Zakk Wylde is a workah.” Sure, he may not be part of the new Ozzy album — again — but 2021 is still looking to be a big, big year for the guitarist. Black Label Society just released a massive, career-spanning, box set, None More Black, that comes with something like a small child’s weight worth of vinyls… and they’re aiming to release a new album before 2021 is through.
MusicNME

Watch exclusive clip from ‘Suede: Coming Up’ classic albums documentary

A clip from Sky Arts’ Suede: Coming Up documentary is available to watch exclusively on NME.COM. In footage from the Classic Albums docuseries, which airs tomorrow (May 7), we see members of the band discuss the energy of Simon Gilbert’s drumming on what would become the band’s international breakthrough album.
Musicfox4news.com

Jackie Castro's debut album coming out in June

Local singer and songwriter Jackie Castro is celebrating Mother's Day with a new song about her relationship with her parents. She said quarantine helped her slow down and finish her debut album -- Thank You For Your Patience.
MoviesRefinery29

Yes, A Quiet Place Part II Is Actually Coming Out — & Here’s The Trailer

In 2018, A Quiet Place introduced audiences to a frightening post-apocalyptic world in which silence was humanity’s only savior. Almost three years (and several delays) later, we’re finally going to find out how the world was thrust into a state of perpetual fear thanks to the highly-anticipated sequel. A Quiet...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Review: A Classic Live Album From the Steve Miller Band Offers Opportunity to Witness the Eagle Taking Flight

The Steve Miller Band/Live! Breaking Ground August 3 1977/UMe. He may be an indisputable superstar, but Steve Miller’s output over the years has been relatively sparse, especially as compared with his peers. His last album, Let Your Hair Down, was released a full decade ago, and if taken in tandem, his live albums, greatest hits packages and compilations practically equal the number of original studio efforts he’s accumulated in the nearly 55 years since making his debut. Consequently, the 2019 box set, Welcome to the Vault, was hailed as a great return, even though, as the title implies, it consisted entirely of archival offerings that were of a mostly 40 year-old vintage.
Musicra.co

A new collaborative album from MF DOOM and Czarface is out today

A new album by Czarface and MF DOOM is out today. Super What? consists of ten tracks that were recorded before DOOM's passing late last year. It features the masked rapper along with Czarface—comprising Wu-Tang Clan's Inspectah Deck, 7L and Esoteric—along with features from DMC and Del The Funky Homosapien. Described as containing "all the thrills of a cosmic summer blockbuster," the album is split into two parts—a "Doom Side" and a "Czar Side." Vinyl copies featuring artwork by Czarface collaborator Lamour Supreme are already sold out but standard versions are still available here. Super What? was meant to go public in April of last year but got delayed by the pandemic, Czarface explained in a statement: "When COVID-19 struck and the world stopped, we chose to pull it, focus on family, and fine tune a few elements on it. What you'll be hearing was finalized, mixed & mastered in the summer of 2020, and it's our honor and privilege to share it with you Friday. I speak for everyone involved when I say we were incredibly fortunate to have collaborated with DOOM...he was a one-of-a-kind, never-to-be-duplicated emcee, producer, and visionary. We wish peace and healing to his family, friends and everyone touched by the gifts he shared with the planet. MF DOOM FOREVER." Super What? is the first new material from DOOM since his death, which left fans and artists reeling when the news broke on New Year's Day this year. The producer, real name Daniel Dumile, was working on a new EP with Flying Lotus but it remains incomplete, according to the Brainfeeder head. For more on MF DOOM's legacy, revisit Kiana Mickles' Rewind review of his classic album, MM...FOOD. Listen to Super What?
Musicmetalinjection

LACUNA COIL Streams "Apocalypse" From Coming Live Album

Lacuna Coil is now streaming their performance of "Apocalypse" off their upcoming live album Live From The Apocalypse. Live From The Apocalypse showcases Lacuna Coil playing their entire Black Anima album during a September 2020 livestream filmed at the Alcatraz in Milan. “On one hand, it felt awkward to play...
MusicPosted by
NJ.com

Bruce Springsteen teases new album ‘coming out soon’

Not even a pandemic has slowed down The Boss. Thursday night, Bruce Springsteen received the prestigious Woody Guthrie Award and during a Q&A with Guthrie’s daughter, Nora, he mentioned his 21st studio LP is “coming out soon,” as reported by Rolling Stone. He noted the album is “largely set in the west” and how California’s influence on his recordings since the ‘90s.
Nebraska EntertainmentOmaha.com

Local Band Bach Mai puts out album despite pandemic

Putting out an album during a regular year could be daunting but during a global pandemic, the process could be near impossible. Local band Bach Mai took its passion for music and found a way to put out its second full length album — “What You’ve Given” — on Jan. 29 despite the pandemic.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

2 Benedict Cumberbatch Movies Are Dominating Netflix Today

Two Benedict Cumberbatch movies are dominating Netflix today. Yes, the Doctor Strange star appears in a couple of the films that are proving enormously popular around the globe this Monday, May 17th and they happen to be two animated flicks featuring the distinctive voice of the Sherlock actor. The movies in question are The Penguins of Madagascar and The Grinch.
TV & Videostoughpigs.com

No, the REAL Muppets Weren’t on SNL Last Week

This past weekend, Saturday Night Live aired a sketch featuring Kermit the Frog and Lily Tomlin, as Statler and Waldorf are taken down a peg by the Muppet Theater’s new security team. While this should be of no surprise to most of the folks reading this, apparently it bears repeating: Those were not the real Muppets.