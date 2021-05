When you arrive on Feros, the colonists of Zhu’s Hope are there to greet you in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, even in a dire situation. The colony is under attack by Geth, and they need your help. Once you’ve dealt with the Geth, you discover the ExoGeni company has known about placing a Thorian creature underneath the colony, slowly infecting them, and corrupting their minds. When you need to reach the Thorian, the colonists’ minds are taken over, and they defend the Thorian. However, after all the dust settles, based on your actions you can save the colony, but there are few things you need to do for this to happen.