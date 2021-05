A QuarterFund Mania event for Bishop Murphy Knights of Columbus will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at 22040 Ryan Road, Warren. Cost to enter is $10. Bring quarters or get them at the event. A couple of free rounds will be played so all get a feel for the event. Social distancing will be enforced and food and drink will be available. At least one person will go home with a Coach purse.