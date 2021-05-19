Itria Opens in the Mission With Bubbly, Foccacia-Like Pan Pizza

BATON ROUGE, La. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Baton Rouge MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Franchise Owners Chas and LaVondra Coleman are looking forward to serving even more Guests “better burgers” with their second area location opening this month. The restaurant, opening for dinner beginning on May 17th, will be located at 9730 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The couple was introduced to the restaurant when their son and his friends tried the burgers while on a class trip. Their son was so enthralled by the experience, he returned home and told his parents that MOOYAH was the only franchise worth investing in. The rest is history.