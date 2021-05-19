newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California Lifestyle

Itria Opens in the Mission With Bubbly, Foccacia-Like Pan Pizza

By Becky Duffett
Eater
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleItria, a new Italian restaurant, is opening in the Mission tomorrow, May 20, in the former Obispo space at 24th and Mission. The restaurant is serving bubbly, focaccia-like pan pizza for takeout and delivery to start, but expect more courses to follow as the city reopens — the restaurant is promising fresh pasta and crudo when the dining room officially opens to guests. Its chef, Daniel Evers, comes from Al’s Place and Cotogna, while partner Min Park is the entrepreneur behind Rooster and Rice and Bonchon.

sf.eater.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Delivery#Pizza Dough#Pizza Crust#Food Drink#Italian Wine#Open Kitchen#Hot Coffee#Top Chef#Casual Dining#Cotogna#American#Californian#Hawaiian#Vietnamese#Farmhouse Kitchen#Al S Place#Pizza Boxes#Pasta#Fresh Pineapple#Outdoor Dining
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipeslansingcitypulse.com

Flash in the Pan: Egg salad

Once, when my mom was out for a visit, she made egg salad sandwiches. The kids wolfed them down before I had a chance to nab a sample. Their mouths were still full when they asked for another round. I paid close attention as she prepared another batch and watched...
RestaurantsSFGate

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Opening Second Baton Rouge Location; Bringing 25+ Jobs to Market

BATON ROUGE, La. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Baton Rouge MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Franchise Owners Chas and LaVondra Coleman are looking forward to serving even more Guests “better burgers” with their second area location opening this month. The restaurant, opening for dinner beginning on May 17th, will be located at 9730 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The couple was introduced to the restaurant when their son and his friends tried the burgers while on a class trip. Their son was so enthralled by the experience, he returned home and told his parents that MOOYAH was the only franchise worth investing in. The rest is history.
Restaurantsalexandrialivingmagazine.com

&pizza to Open at Bradlee Next Week

Coming Wednesday, May 12 to Bradlee Shopping Center: &pizza, what The Washington Post calls "the pizza shop for the 21st century." The company will celebrate its grand opening Wednesday at 3690L King St., located in the far west side of the shopping center, close to Starbucks. For a chance at free pizza next week, visit: andpizza.com/bradlee.
Restaurantsbungalower

Pig Floyd’s opening pizza restaurant by Will’s Pub

Pig Floyd’s (Instagram | Website) will be opening a new pizza concept just up the road from its Mills 50 BBQ restaurant this year. Pigzza (Instagram) will be located at 1050 N. Mills Avenue [GMap] in a building that is currently owned by Track Shack, and home to an ongoing pop-up by the Framework Craft Coffee trailer, just north of Will’s Pub.
RestaurantsNorwalk Hour

Pizza Hut opens its 1000th location in Mexico

This Wednesday Pizza Hut announced the opening of its 1000th Fast Casual DelCo (FCD) location, with its franchise partner Food Delivery Brands (FDB). The new location is located in Guadalajara , Jalisco , the same city where the first Pizza Hut in Mexico opened 52 years ago. PHI first implemented...
RestaurantsGizmodo

Critics Are Panning This New Pizza Vending Machine in Rome

The idea of a pizza vending machine doesn’t sound half bad, but setting up one in Italy, where they practically invented pizza? Now that’s a recipe for disaster. One of Rome’s first automatic pizza dispensers, “Mr. Go Pizza,” was recently installed in Piazza Bologna. In three minutes, it cooks four different types of pizza costing from about $5.40 to $7.20 (4.50 to 6 Euros). After the machine kneads the dough and adds toppings, customers can watch their pie cook behind a small glass window.
California Lifestylepasadenaweekly.com

U Street Pizza: ‘Feel like a kid again’

It’s no wonder that pizza has emerged as perhaps the top comfort food during the year-long pandemic. COVID-19 proved nearly every type of cuisine can be packaged into takeout boxes and delivered, but pizza has maintained its place of prominence for providing simple pleasures. U Street Pizza opened April 14,...
Restaurantsyoursun.com

BrewBurgers moving, opening new pizza place

VENICE - There's a bit of a transformation underway at BrewBurgers on the island of Venice. According to a news release from the eatery, it is "growing, moving, expanding." The news release says it is exiting its 525 Tamiami Trail South site and moving to 545 Tamiami Trail South on the other side of Publix on the island.
Recipespurewow.com

Sheet-Pan Cashew Chicken

The sheet-pan meal is often billed as the be-all, end-all convenient dinner, but the reality is a little trickier. (Since when do chicken thighs and broccoli florets cook at the same time?) Jessica Merchant, How Sweet Eats food blogger and author of the new cookbook, Everyday Dinners, has nailed the method with her recipe for sheet-pan cashew chicken.
Restaurantsbungalower

Bites and Bubbles set to open by end of May

We told you HERE in March 2021 that Bites and Bubbles (Facebook | Website) would be moving up the road to its new home at Mills Park, at 912 N. Mills Avenue [GMap]. The space is much larger than their previous one, which measured in at 1,100 SF, and had most recently been home to Belicoso Cigars, which was preceded by Four Rebels Taco and the short-lived Segafredo. Renovations have included new lighting, new landscaping, and a makeover for the rooftop bar.
Recipesmlivingnews.com

Pan Roasted Island Pork

Pan roasted, well-seasoned pork tenderloin covered in dark brown sugar cut with lots of tabasco and loads of garlic turns out to be so delicious, you will wish you made twice as much. I have been making this recipe for years and it always pleases. Served on a bed of...
California LifestyleEast Bay Times

Mountain Mike’s opens in Millbrae with free mini-pizzas

Millbrae is finally getting a Mountain Mike’s Pizza, and to celebrate, the owners are giving out free mini-pizzas. From today through Thursday, May 13, customers can stop by the restaurant at Shaw’s Plaza for a miniature cheese or pepperoni pizza. No purchase is necessary. Franchise owners Jagjit Sethi and Charanpreet...
Recipesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

The Classic 9x13 Casserole Pan

Brownies, cakes, casseroles, and so many other dishes rely on a standard 9x13 pan. A 9x13 pan is the perfect size for many of our favorite traditional recipes. This classic baking pan, whether made of glass, steel, or some other nonstick surface, is described by its size—either 9x13 or 13x9 and with a 2-inch depth for most pans. Size does matter and there are some pans out there that are pretending to be 9x13. To make sure that your pan is a true 9x13 pan, measure the inside of the pan from inside edge to inside edge. There are pans on the market made with rubber grip handles, patterned bottoms, super thick sides, and warp-proof material, but my favorite pan is simply the one with a snap-on lid. Perfect for keeping those leftovers fresher longer.