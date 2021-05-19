Itria Opens in the Mission With Bubbly, Foccacia-Like Pan Pizza
Itria, a new Italian restaurant, is opening in the Mission tomorrow, May 20, in the former Obispo space at 24th and Mission. The restaurant is serving bubbly, focaccia-like pan pizza for takeout and delivery to start, but expect more courses to follow as the city reopens — the restaurant is promising fresh pasta and crudo when the dining room officially opens to guests. Its chef, Daniel Evers, comes from Al’s Place and Cotogna, while partner Min Park is the entrepreneur behind Rooster and Rice and Bonchon.sf.eater.com