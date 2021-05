As anyone involved in product development will tell you, the push towards instant, more transparent cross-border payments is growing stronger with every day that passes. SWIFT’s ‘Global Payment Initiative' (gpi) is one of the more recent innovations that has real potential in helping businesses realise this goal. By connecting every party in the payment chain through a single cloud solution, it dramatically cuts the friction and opacity existing in the traditional international payments system. The most interesting aspect of this new initiative, which doesn’t get spoken about enough, is that it’s not just for the traditional players: banks.