The Increasing Costs of Being Complacent on Climate Change

By Max Chen
etftrends.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal economies are beginning to tackle the challenge of climate change to try to avoid incurring billions of dollars in potential costs down the road. For example, Superstorm Sandy caused an estimated $70 billion in damages in the U.S. due to flooding damage, NPR reports. According to new research published...

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Environment
Environmentinsidesources.com

With Climate Change, Is It Garbage In, Trillions Out?

One basic principle of computer modeling is “garbage in, garbage out”. In other words, you can’t model phenomena you don’t understand. Nonetheless, politicians often use bad models to give a veneer of legitimacy to weak ideas. Climate policy is essentially a debate over models. The general circulation models used to...
EnvironmentDark Reading

Adapting to the Security Threat of Climate Change

Business continuity plans that address natural and manmade disasters can help turn a cataclysmic business event into a minor slowdown. Climate change is a generational risk with profound implications to alter not just our physical world but our digital world, too. While not traditionally associated as a cybersecurity risk, the accelerating frequency, severity, and significance of climate change and extreme weather have left a devastating toll on individuals, businesses, and the critical infrastructure connecting the world. With staff facing reduced capacity and readiness and impaired IT and security controls, hackers have a larger attack surface to target.
Agricultureetftrends.com

Climate Change Is Changing Financial Markets

The European Central Bank (ECB) has warned that climate change poses a risk to financial stability and could affect monetary policy. ”(It) is pretty obvious, climate change will have — has already — an impact on price stability, whether you look at climate related events, whether you look at particularly exposed areas, prices will be determined as a result of that,” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said remotely during the State of the Union conference, CNBC reports.
Environmentwcgazette.com

Support EICDA to slow down climate change

What is the right answer on the climate solutions quiz, the great test of our time?. Top-down directives for green infrastructure? Not if we want to keep American jobs secure, energy reliable and affordable, and technological ingenuity strong, argues Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, lead Republican on the Energy and Commerce Committee. Instead, we need market-led innovation in the energy sector.
EnvironmentMyChesCo

How to Advocate for Climate Change

Climate change is an issue that impacts everyone, especially children. The impacts can be seen first-hand, as the planet warms, and human fingerprints are all over the consequences: bigger, stronger hurricanes; deadly heat waves; more intense downpours; and devastating wildfires. In fact, 60% of Americans are concerned about climate change,...
Indiana Governmentwbaa.org

Climate Change And Population Changes In Indiana

A controversial bill about wetlands was signed into law last week by Gov. Eric Holcomb, to the dismay of environmental activists and over 100 organizations across the state. Today we talk about why the bill is controversial and find out how it could impact the way state leaders handle issues related to climate change.
EnvironmentSpaceNews.com

NOAA tracks and analyzes the changing climate

Earlier this month, atmospheric carbon dioxide reached a daily average of 421 parts per million, 50% higher than levels measured before the industrial revolution, according to data gathered at Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Observatory. That information came from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Earth Systems Research Laboratory which tracks atmospheric...
Amazonrealclearscience.com

Accurate GPS Needed to Measure Climate Change

President Biden, in his address to Congress, described climate change as one of the “crises of our time,” along with pandemics, terrorism, and mass migration. To resolve that crisis, it is vital to safeguard the Global Positioning System (GPS), which is used to measure how the climate is changing. Shoring...
EnvironmentBit Rebels

Real Solutions To Fighting Climate Change

Wait! It looks like the climate is messed up, and everything is upside down. You might notice that it’s cold in March, and well, December seems to be a humid month for some countries. While in other countries, they also experience extended weather problems. Unstable rising and decreasing temperatures are indeed enormous problems. The whole world is severely affected by climate change. There are floods, landslides, wildfires, and drought everywhere. It is indeed difficult to combat with nature, and we should always be prepared.
EnvironmentDaily Comet

Finding the language to address climate change in the South

Heather McTeer Toney did not realize she was fighting for environmental justice. As the mayor of Greenville, Mississippi, the first woman and African American to hold that position, she was fighting for clean water and better infrastructure. Then Lisa Jackson, head of the EPA in the Obama administration, came to town after the city made the front page of the Washington Post and pointed out that many of the problems Toney wanted to fix in Greenville were caused by the environment. Toney, who later herself worked for the EPA as a regional administrator, has become an acute observer of the way climate issues affect daily life in the South. Today, Toney is the climate justice liaison for the Environmental Defense Fund and senior advisor to Moms Clean Air Force.
EnvironmentPhys.org

In the Alps climate change affects biodiversity

The European Alps is certainly one of the most scrutinized mountain range in the world, as it forms a true open-air laboratory showing how climate change affects biodiversity. Although many studies have independently demonstrated the impact of climate change in the Alps on either the seasonal activity (i.e. phenology) or the migration of plants and animals, no systematic analysis has been carried out on both consequences simultaneously.
Environmentbenefitspro.com

Climate change and investments: Steps for understanding climate risk

Across all industries, there is a widespread and growing acknowledgment of climate-related risks and opportunities. Regulators expect large organizations to measure, report, and disclose their risks from the changing climate to avoid financial shocks. Investors are demanding that businesses measure their exposure to physical climate risk, which they view as material and significant, and many are beginning to divest from carbon-intensive assets.
AgricultureOne Green Planet

These Foods are Already Impacted by Climate Change

Climate change variations are affecting our food, Rolling Stone reports. Rising sea levels, shifting temperatures and rainfall aberrations from climate change have affected growing and harvest seasons for popular foods. Source: CNN/YouTube. “Napa Valley pretty much ends up in Canada not too long from now,” says Lisa Goddard, director of...
Environmentlegalreader.com

Whose Fault is Climate Change?

Do we need individual or collective action? Is the problem overpopulation or overconsumption? The longer we argue, the less we do about it. Ever listen to a weather report and hear that the temperature was above or below normal for a given day? Those “normal” temperatures come from a rolling thirty-year average, and last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released their long-awaited calculation of normal temperatures covering the years from 1991-2020. The “new normal” benchmarks are warmer than the previous set, adding another layer of evidence to the argument that the climate is changing and we need to adapt, pronto. But whose fault is climate change, really? Getting to the root of the problem would make solving it a whole lot easier.
AdvocacyRecorder

Will climate change remain a central focus?

I read columnist Marty Nathan’s informative and inspiring column “Pushing Biden’s good start on climate to the next level” (May 6) with mixed emotions. On the one hand, it is of course a vast relief for President Joe Biden to confront the climate crisis and put real scientists and program administrators in charge of responding to it. What a contrast to the Trump travesty!
California Governmentthevistapress.com

North County Climate Change Alliance

Quantifying CO2 Emissions: Essential Groundwork in Creating Regional Climate Solutions. Please join our special guests Dr. Kevin Gurney (NAU), Dr. Nilmini Silva-Send (USD), and Dr. Ralph Keeling (Scripps), who will share their groundbreaking work and introduce the concepts of Emissions Monitoring, Reporting, and Verifications (MRV), all of which will position us to advocate for the best possible zero emissions solutions.Cities throughout the US have been adapting Climate Action Plans (CAP) with baseline Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission inventories. Years later, what progress has been made? Are we on track to meet climate goals? Can we identify precisely where emissions are coming from? Would knowing help us prioritize remediation efforts? Are there improved measurements tools, and how can they be utilized?
ImmigrationSun Chronicle

Call it what it is: A climate change 'scare'

What is the purpose of going “green” if China, Russia, India, etc. do not comply? The Paris Climate Accord is not an enforceable entity. The United States is clean and efficient as is. Solar panels and windmills fail. I do not subscribe to the global warming (changed to “climate change”...
Americasadvisor.ca

Canadian CEOs lag on climate change action

The CEOs of Canadian companies don’t take climate change as seriously as their global counterparts, according to a report from PwC Canada. PwC’s latest Global CEO Survey found that only 23% of Canadian CEOs said they were extremely concerned about climate change and environmental damage — up slightly from 20% last year, but well short of the 30% of global CEOs who expressed extreme concern about the environment.
Minnesota SocietyMarshall Independent

Act locally on climate change initiatives

The concept of thinking globally while acting locally is as necessary in slowing the effects of climate change as it is with any other major challenge. That means we individually make good choices to do things we can practically afford to do. But increasingly cities are making climate change a priority.