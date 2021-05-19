The Increasing Costs of Being Complacent on Climate Change

Quantifying CO2 Emissions: Essential Groundwork in Creating Regional Climate Solutions. Please join our special guests Dr. Kevin Gurney (NAU), Dr. Nilmini Silva-Send (USD), and Dr. Ralph Keeling (Scripps), who will share their groundbreaking work and introduce the concepts of Emissions Monitoring, Reporting, and Verifications (MRV), all of which will position us to advocate for the best possible zero emissions solutions.Cities throughout the US have been adapting Climate Action Plans (CAP) with baseline Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission inventories. Years later, what progress has been made? Are we on track to meet climate goals? Can we identify precisely where emissions are coming from? Would knowing help us prioritize remediation efforts? Are there improved measurements tools, and how can they be utilized?