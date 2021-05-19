Padres On Deck: Agustin Ruiz has 2 homers, 8 RBIs for Fort Wayne; MacKenzie Gore makes third start
Agustin Ruiz, a 21-year-old right fielder, tied a Fort Wayne franchise record Tuesday night when he had eight RBIs in a game. Ruiz, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound, left-handed hitter from Villahermosa, Mexico, had a three-run homer, a grand slam homer and a RBI single in the high Single-A TinCaps’ 13–1 win over Lansing in Fort Wayne. Ruiz, who was a member of the Padres’ heralded 2016 international signing class, went 3-for-5 with a walk and three runs scored to raise his batting average to .211.padres.mlblogs.com