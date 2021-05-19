newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres On Deck: Agustin Ruiz has 2 homers, 8 RBIs for Fort Wayne; MacKenzie Gore makes third start

Dodger Insider
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAgustin Ruiz, a 21-year-old right fielder, tied a Fort Wayne franchise record Tuesday night when he had eight RBIs in a game. Ruiz, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound, left-handed hitter from Villahermosa, Mexico, had a three-run homer, a grand slam homer and a RBI single in the high Single-A TinCaps’ 13–1 win over Lansing in Fort Wayne. Ruiz, who was a member of the Padres’ heralded 2016 international signing class, went 3-for-5 with a walk and three runs scored to raise his batting average to .211.

padres.mlblogs.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Ramirez
Person
Mackenzie Gore
Person
Homer
Person
Patrick Kivlehan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Mlb Pipeline#Rbis#Hits#Batting Average#The Mlb Pipeline#Albuquerque 9#Cf#Frisco 1#Ss Cj Abrams#Triple A El Paso#Mlb Pipeline#Rancho Cucamonga#Single A Lake Elsinore#Rbis#Double A San Antonio#Rhp Mason Thompson#Rhp Nick Rondon#Rhp James Norwood#Lhp James Reeves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Audacy

Tim Hagerty On El Paso Home Opener, MacKenzie Gore, And More!

Tim Hagerty, the voice of the El Paso Chihuahuas, joined Ben & Woods on Thursday morning! Listen here as Tim talks about what the return of Chihuahuas baseball means to the city of El Paso, how the team lined things up for MacKenzie Gore to pitch tonight's home opener, and MUCH more!
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Minors: Padres positional depth charts

MLB.com – LHP MacKenzie Gore (6), SS CJ Abrams (8), C Luis Campusano (45), OF Robert Hassell III (62). The Athletic – LHP MacKenzie Gore (2), SS CJ Abrams (8), C Luis Campusano (38), OF Robert Hassell III (60), LHP Ryan Weathers (77). ESPN – SS CJ Abrams (5), LHP...
fangraphs.com

A Thursday Scouting Notebook – 4/29/2021

Prospect writers Kevin Goldstein and Eric Longenhagen will sometimes have enough player notes to compile a scouting post. This is one of those dispatches, a collection of thoughts after another week of college baseball, minor league spring training, and big league action. Remember, prospect rankings can be found on The Board.
NBC Sports

Top 10 Prospects: May 3

A reminder: This is NOT a ranking of overall prospects; this is only based on potential production for 2021. Also, a reminder that this is only a list of players who are currently in the minors. And finally, this is a list that obviously has fantasy considerations. Those caveats out...
FanSided

Padres know MacKenzie Gore has work to do before he comes up

Even with the array of injuries we’ve seen this season, the San Diego Padres have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the pitching staff. Headlined by Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell, the rotation ranks among the best in baseball. And there’s more to come on the horizon.
sandiegouniontribune.com

Minors: All eyes on MacKenzie Gore as Padres affiliates launch seasons

MacKenzie Gore already had been shut down once in the summer of 2019 when the Padres decided he would make one last Texas League start. The goal was to allow their top pitching prospect the opportunity to walk into the offseason — and likely his first big-league camp the following spring — on a high note.
MLBpitcherlist.com

The Stash Week 5: Top 10 Pitching Prospects to Stash in 2021

Every Saturday during the 2021 season, I will be posting a list of 10 pitching prospects to stash in redraft leagues. This is important, as I am solely evaluating prospects for their ability to impact fantasy teams in 2021—and not beyond. The big news of last week was the call-up...
MLBmadfriars.com

San Diego Padres Daily Farm Report: May 7

Key Statistics: SS Tucupita Marcano, 1-for-4, BB; CF John Andreoli, 1-for-4, R, HR (1), RBI; 1B Pedro Florimon, 2-for-4, 2 2B; LHP MacKenzie Gore (L, 0-1) 4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; RHP Aaron Northcraft, 1.1 IP, H, 5 R, ER, 3 BB, 2 K. Prospect...
fangraphs.com

The Minors Are Back in a Major Way

When Mario Feliciano made his major league debut last weekend, it was unlikely for a number of reasons. That’s not to say that Feliciano is a nobody: The hard-hitting catcher was the MVP of the Carolina League in 2019 and has been highly ranked by multiple outlets for some time now. But prior to the 2021 season, he had barely played above A-ball, having spent most of 2019 as a member of the Carolina Mudcats, then a high-A affiliate of the Brewers, before earning a late-season promotion to the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers, where he played in only three games. But when Omar Narváez was placed on the injured list on May 1, Feliciano was called up from the Brewers’ alternate site to replace the ailing backup catcher on the roster, though his call-up seemed unlikely to lead to playing time, barring unforeseen circumstances.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Minors: Hassell homers again for Storm; Gore labors in Chihuahuas debut

Robert Hassell III, the Padres’ first-round pick in 2020, homered in a straight game for the Lake Elsinore Storm. Robert Hassell III spent last summer at the alternate site and this spring in big-league camp. A-ball, apparently, is no big deal to the Padres’ 2020 first-rounder. The 19-year-old center fielder...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Minors: MacKenzie Gore quality as El Paso comes from behind for win

MacKenzie Gore finished better than he started. So did Triple-A El Paso. The Padres’ top pitching prospect retired the last seven hitters he faced, including three strikeouts in the sixth inning and the Chihuahuas rallied for a 5-3 win over Albuquerque in their home-opener. As he hopped off the mound...
Dodger Insider

Padres On Deck: №1 pick Gore sharper in second start for AAA El Paso

Left-hander MacKenzie Gore made his second start for Triple-A El Paso Thursday night against Albuquerque before 6,365 at Southwest University in the Chihuahuas’ home opener. Gore, the Padres’ №1 prospect and №6 on the MLB Pipeline’s list of the top 100 prospects in the minor leagues, gave up three runs on eight hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings to lower his earned run average to 5.40.
MLBMLB

With SD rotation in flux, why not Gore?

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres insist the early test their rotation is facing isn't any bigger or more daunting than what they'd prepared for. They knew all along that the 2021 season would present a unique set of challenges -- and sure enough, the final two places in their starting five have already become a revolving door. Three pitchers have exited starts early this season because of injury. Another, right-hander Chris Paddack, is on the IL for undisclosed reasons.
MLBfangraphs.com

Mining the Lineups & News (5/14/21)

• It’s going to harder for players to be promoted from AA to the major than from AAA. One other note: As The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported, it will be more difficult for Double-A players to go directly to the majors this year. Triple-A players, operating under similar health and safety protocols as big leaguers, have a clear path to promotion. Double-A players would need to undergo extra steps, including a quarantine period and intake testing.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jurickson Profar starting Sunday for Padres

The San Diego Padres listed Jurickson Profar as their starter in left field for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Profar will play left field and bat seventh, while Tommy Pham takes a seat Sunday. Profar has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10 fantasy...
KHQ Right Now

Eugene hits two homers in 10th, hands Spokane Indians third straight loss to start season

There’s an old baseball adage that says there are two types of pitchers: ones who are hurt and ones who don’t know they’re hurt. David Hill knows it all too well. The Colorado Rockies’ fourth-round pick in 2015 out of University of San Diego has had his troubles staying in the lineup as a pro. He pitched in eight games for short-season Boise the year he was drafted and 14 starts for Low-A Asheville in 2016 before missing the rest of that season with an injury.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Crushes second homer

Kim went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 13-3 victory over St. Louis. Kim started at shortstop and batted seventh in the game. He smashed his second homer of the season with a 373-foot solo shot in the second inning. Despite Saturday's long ball, Kim is off to a slow start to the campaign, slashing .195/.236/.293 with eight RBI through 89 plate appearances.