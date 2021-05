Murrieta youth are being asked to take out their pencils, ink, paints and other art mediums to enter the city of Murrieta’s Youth Center’s annual Virtual Youth Art Showcase May 21. Artists from the ages of 10 to 18 and/or enrolled in middle or high school are being encouraged to share their talent in any visual art medium. There is no cost to enter but the application deadline is May 17. Participating individuals or groups must be amateur artists; a professional artist would be someone who has received payment for their artwork. Victor Patino, recreation coordinator for Murrieta’s Community Services Department, said the showcases were held in person before going virtual last year. Since 2013, there has been a Youth Art showcase hosted at the Murrieta Youth Center. He has been coor.