Cityneon’s exhibit “Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru” to premiere at Boca Raton Museum of Art
This fall, South Floridians and tourists from across the globe will discover a culture that thrived in a mythical world thousands of years ago. World Heritage Exhibitions has announced the world premiere of Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, opening on October 16, 2021. The first stop of a worldwide tour will take place at the Boca Raton Museum of Art. Cityneon presents the exhibition with support from the Government of Peru, the Peruvian Ministry of Culture, and in partnership with Inkaterra Asociacion. The artifacts in the exhibition are on loan from Museo Larco in Lima, Peru, and Museo de Sitio Manuel Chávez Ballón in Aguas Calientes, Peru.www.inparkmagazine.com