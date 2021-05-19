Cityneon’s exhibit “Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru” to premiere at Boca Raton Museum of Art

"Frida Kahlo: Five Works" will be on display at the Dallas Museum of Art until June 20. (Courtesy of the DMA) An icon of art history and feminism, Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) transcends the narrow label of painter to enthrall and inspire fresh generations more than 60 years after her death in Mexico City from injuries suffered in a bus accident decades earlier. In the 1970s, the cult of Frida was born as second-wave feminists discovered the idiosyncratic Kahlo, whose emotionally loaded Surrealist canvases began to eclipse the work of her titanic husband, Diego Rivera. This spring, the Dallas Museum of Art organizes a show for Kahlo that is unique and intimate — the antithesis of a blockbuster, but an exhibition that nonetheless yields insights.