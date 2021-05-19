newsbreak-logo
Del Norte, CO

Classifieds Ads for May 19, 2021

By May 19, 2021
Center Post-Dispatch
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWill do trimming, mowing and some yard cleaning in the Center, Monte Vista, and Del Norte areas. Call Heidi at 719-588-7594.(6/2) WE BUY ANTLER: New Spring Prices: Elk Grade A $14/lb. Deer Grade A $11/lb. 5 miles west of Del Norte on Hwy 160. 719-657-0942. (TFN) 07 Help Wanted. Del...

centerpostdispatch.com
99.9 KEKB

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Some southern Colorado schools still requiring masks, while others drop mandate – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado 2021-05-17 13:35:01 – Colorado Springs, Colorado — Governor Jared Polis Unlock Maskman Dates Across Colorado On Friday, give individual school districts the flexibility to implement mask requirements. Here’s how some districts in southern Colorado are responding to changes as the school year ends. Academy district 20. Academy...
Dove Creek woman killed in Colorado Highway 184 crash

A 67-year-old Dove Creek woman was killed in a crash Saturday night on Colorado Highway 184 between Dolores and Mancos. Colorado State Patrol Capt. Adrian Driscoll said Lois Marie Oliver of Dove Creek died in the collision after her westbound 2003 Ford F-150 pickup drifted into the eastbound lane and struck a 2017 Dodge pickup driven by Daniel Stephens, 27, of Aztec, New Mexico.
Del Norte Post

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Del Norte

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Del Norte: 1. Travel Nursing LPN | Skilled Nursing | | $889.03 weekly | Del Norte, Colorado; 2. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - Earn up to $200k annually!- CDL-A Required (Saguache); 3. Hiring CDL-A Dry Van Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Monte Vista); 4. CDL-A Owner Operators - Earn Over $300K - 3 Yrs. EXP Req'd; 5. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year;
Del Norte Post

Job alert: These Del Norte jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Del Norte: 1. Local CDL A Truck Driver; 2. Marketing and Engagement Specialist; 3. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,904 per week; 4. Licensed Insurance Producer; 5. Outpatient Clinician; 6. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Monte Vista); 7. Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers (1+ Yr Exp. Req.) Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Job Offers Today! (Monte Vista); 8. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 9. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits;
San Luis Valley Has Highest COVID Positivity Rate in Colorado

The San Luis Valley has the highest positivity rate and one-week case incidence rate in the state right now. There are currently 163 known active cases of COVID-19 in the San Luis Valley. This surge in cases has prompted questions by many about quarantine after exposure to the virus. Due...
COVID-19 cases surging in San Luis Valley

SAN LUIS VALLEY — The San Luis Valley region is seeing the highest COVID-19 positivity rate and the highest one-week case incidence rate in the state. On Monday, May 10, there were 163 known active cases of COVID-19 in the San Luis Valley. There have been three reported fatalities related to COVID-19 in the Valley over the past 2 weeks.
Couple bringing eclectic business to Del Norte

DEL NORTE — A new business is about to hit Grande Avenue in Del Norte and with it comes an eclectic, adventurous and historically devoted general store with all kinds of hidden treasures that await. The General Specific Store is scheduled to open its doors to the public on May...
Sunflower Bank donates again to Ski-Hi project

Sunflower Bank of Monte Vista generously contributed another $10,000 to the Ski-Hi project in Monte Vista for a total contribution of $20,000. ‘This is such a great community project, and our institution sees the benefit it will bring to the whole San Luis Valley,’ said Senior Branch Manager Maria Aguilar. Friends of Ski Hi are still accepting donations and reminds all that this is an Enterprise Zone Tax Credit project to qualified Colorado taxpayers (25% of the total donation over $100). Donations may be sent to Friends of Ski Hi, P.O. Box 262, Monte Vista, CO 81144. Pictured are Sunflower Bank staff Savannah Romero, D’Anna Martin, Shavannah Duran, Maria Aguilar, Miguel Gomez, and Friends of Ski Hi Karla Shriver.
Pirate Pride cleanup Day is May 4

MONTE VISTA — The annual Pirate Pride cleanup day is expanding to the summer and fall. For over 20 years, the Monte Vista School District has held a “Pirate Pride” cleanup day, when students go into the community to clean, remove debris, and spruce up the streets. This year, their...
Negotiations gain speed for Athletic Fields

DEL NORTE — Negotiations between Rio Grande County Commissioners, the Upper Rio Grande School District (URGSD), D Mountain Parks and Recreation and community members began to gain speed about the future of the Del Norte Community Athletic Fields on Friday, April 23, during a commissioner work session. Several people gathered in the Rio Grande Commissioner chambers to discuss the future of the 40-acre parcel of land and to try reach a resolution.
MV, DN airports receive State Aeronautical Board funding

WATKINS – Some of the state’s public-use airports will be getting some much-needed improvements after the Colorado Aeronautical Board approved $2 million to fund state and local grants from aviation fuel taxes. Among the public-use airports to receive funding were the Astronaut Kent Rominger (RCV) Airport in Del Norte and...
Adre Baroz facing fifth murder charge

ALAMOSA— The 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday, April 26, that Adre “Psycho” Baroz is now facing murder charges in connection with the death of Korina Arroyo of Monte Vista. Charges in Arroyo’s death are framed as part of “the investigation involving human remains located in the San Luis...