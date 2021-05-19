Classifieds Ads for May 19, 2021

Sunflower Bank of Monte Vista generously contributed another $10,000 to the Ski-Hi project in Monte Vista for a total contribution of $20,000. ‘This is such a great community project, and our institution sees the benefit it will bring to the whole San Luis Valley,’ said Senior Branch Manager Maria Aguilar. Friends of Ski Hi are still accepting donations and reminds all that this is an Enterprise Zone Tax Credit project to qualified Colorado taxpayers (25% of the total donation over $100). Donations may be sent to Friends of Ski Hi, P.O. Box 262, Monte Vista, CO 81144. Pictured are Sunflower Bank staff Savannah Romero, D’Anna Martin, Shavannah Duran, Maria Aguilar, Miguel Gomez, and Friends of Ski Hi Karla Shriver.