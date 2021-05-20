newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Obama UNLOADED on ‘F*cking Lunatic’ Trump, New Book Says: ‘Racist, Sexist Pig,’ ‘Corrupt Motherf*cker’

By Michael Luciano
mediaite.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an upcoming book by The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere, former President Barack Obama verbally unloaded on Donald Trump in private conversations with others. Several juicy nuggets from the book, Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump, have already been released. In one of those accounts, Jill Biden said on a call with her husband’s supporters that Kamala Harris could “go fuck yourself” after the then-presidential candidate attacked Biden on race during a debate.

www.mediaite.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Politics#Republican Politics#Republican Debate#Veep#Sexist Pig#Defeat Donald Trump#Sen Ted Cruz#Republican Primary#Soul#Quotes#Husband#Race#Book#Russian Interference#Racist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden tries to navigate shifting Democratic politics on Israel

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is facing down pressure from progressives to take a heavier hand with Israel amid its latest hostilities with the Palestinians. While Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that Israel has "a special responsibility to protect civilians in the course of its self-defense," U.S. officials have not called on their Israeli counterparts to alter or halt their response to Palestinian rocket fire.
Presidential ElectionVanity Fair

Republicans’ Joe Biden Problem: He Keeps Doing Things People Like

In last year’s presidential campaign, Donald Trump tried to scare voters away from Joe Biden by framing him as a dangerous radical—someone so far left and so unhinged that he was “against god.” It was a losing strategy: Biden, who has spent decades in the public eye, was so clearly not the person Trump was describing him as that none of the punches landed. Biden won a decisive victory on a unity platform.
Presidential ElectionThe New Yorker

How Pramila Jayapal Views the Biden Administration

As Joe Biden laid out a grand vision for his Presidency, in a speech before Congress late last month, cameras caught Representative Pramila Jayapal standing and applauding. Behind her face mask, she later told an aide, she was smiling. This was not the Joe Biden whom progressives like Jayapal expected to see when he meandered out of the Democratic pack and vanquished their champions, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, in last year’s primaries. That was the avuncular centrist who persuaded enough voters that he was the safe choice to beat Donald Trump in November. But this Joe Biden is going much, much bigger. As Jayapal said, “President Biden has risen to the moment, and I really do give him an ‘A’ in what he’s done so far. It’s been bold, it’s been progressive, it’s been what the country needs.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump signals he's ready to get back in the game

An emboldened former President Trump is preparing to become more active as he looks to boost GOP allies while mulling a new run for the White House. Trump is expected to hit the road soon resuming his signature rallies, which will put him more in the public eye and create questions for television networks about coverage.
Arizona StateWashington Post

As Arizona Republicans erupt over Trump’s lies, a big truth is exposed

In recent days, Republicans have begun offering a comical new line of spin: The very idea that Republicans remain committed to Donald Trump’s lie that his 2020 loss was illegitimate is just your imagination. Republicans do accept that President Biden was legitimately elected, say these Republicans. Good news, Republicans! If...
Presidential ElectionLas Vegas Sun

Beneath Biden’s folksy demeanor, a short fuse and an obsession with details

WASHINGTON — The commander-in-chief was taking his time, as usual. It was late March, and President Joe Biden was under increasing pressure to penalize President Vladimir Putin of Russia for election interference and the biggest cyberattack ever on U.S. government and industry. “I have to do it relatively soon,” he said to Jake Sullivan, his national security adviser.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Biden just dethroned the Welfare Queen

(CNN) — President Joe Biden has been compared to Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson and has even been called the "Anti-Reagan." But there's another legendary political character that people should cite to explain why Biden's governing approach during his first 100 days in office is such a radical break from the past.
Presidential ElectionIJR

Ex-Trump Official Grenell: Susan Rice Is Taking Over Biden, Acting as a 'Shadow President'

When former Vice President Joe Biden launched his presidential campaign in April 2019, it appeared that something about him had changed in the two years of his absence from the national stage. It was apparent, though perhaps not glaring, that his mental capacity had diminished. But, at that time, it was still possible to pass off his lapses as the gaffes he’d become so famous for.
POTUSWashington Post

Leave Barack Obama alone!

Former president Barack Obama had a rough weekend. He announced on Instagram that Bo, the family dog, had died of cancer. Former first lady Michelle Obama explained that although originally intended for the girls, Bo was a companion to them, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. Losing that source of comfort can be wrenching.