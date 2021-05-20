Obama UNLOADED on ‘F*cking Lunatic’ Trump, New Book Says: ‘Racist, Sexist Pig,’ ‘Corrupt Motherf*cker’
According to an upcoming book by The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere, former President Barack Obama verbally unloaded on Donald Trump in private conversations with others. Several juicy nuggets from the book, Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump, have already been released. In one of those accounts, Jill Biden said on a call with her husband’s supporters that Kamala Harris could “go fuck yourself” after the then-presidential candidate attacked Biden on race during a debate.www.mediaite.com