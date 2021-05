Indianapolis Colts OT Eric Fisher (Achilles) isn’t putting a timeline on his return from a torn left Achilles tendon. ‘What I can tell you is I’m a big ‘control what you can control’ kind of guy,’ Fisher said in an interview Thursday, May 13. ‘Obviously, I’d like to snap my fingers and have a perfect Achilles again, but you know, that’s not the case. Obviously, the club feels good with where I’m at, I’m feeling good, but any other questions about my Achilles, I’ll leave up to Chris Ballard or Coach (Frank Reich).’