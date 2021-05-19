Spring cocktail trends from the LCBO

The Tanteo Tequila Margarita Salts are a new offering from the tequila distillery that will provide avid fans of the cocktail that will enable them to mix up the flavor experience of their freshly prepared libations. The salts come in four flavor varieties including Citrus Salt, Jalapeño Salt, Chipotle Salt and Habanero Salt, which are each set to be offered as a free gift to consumers when they purchase one of the brand's tequilas. This will offer a way to greatly elevate the experience and flavor of a freshly prepared cocktail.