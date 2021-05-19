newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Spring cocktail trends from the LCBO

By Renée Suen
ottawamagazine.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring has sprung at the LCBO and with it, the release of the year’s most anticipated new wines, sour beers and a bevy of fashionable spirits infused with botanicals. Elevating your at-home entertaining experience is easy when it comes to the extensive selection of exciting new products available at the province’s beverage emporium. Beyond equipping the home bar with the buzziest new flavours, the LCBO is also a go-to resource for the latest cocktail trends for at-home bartenders of every experience level.

ottawamagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Shaker#Food Drink#Craft Cocktails#Craft Beer#Sparkling Wine#Tasty Beer#Classic Cocktails#Lcbo#Liquid Culture#Pineapple Juice#S Pellegrino#North American#Hexagon Restaurant#Savvily#The Gold Coast Down Under#Villa One Silver Tequila#Collins Glass Trend#Sicilian Lemon Gin#Br L Ed Lemon Wheel#Unique Spring Cocktails
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas Lifestyleexpressnews.com

Ease back into entertaining this spring with these simple cocktail ideas

Spring is a feast for the senses, and after a challenging year, this spring brings the hope of reuniting with friends and family for some long-awaited outdoor get-togethers — and cocktails!. Since we’re all easing our way back into entertaining, embrace convenience. For drinks, that means batch cocktails. Batch cocktails...
DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Check out these World Cocktail Day pairings from Kettle Brand

Did you know May 13 is World Cocktail Day? Well Kettle Brand, with the help of actress Madison Bailey and lifestyle expert Maureen Petrosky, is hoping to make that more obvious with these cocktail pairings. In early 2021, Kettle Brand relaunched their Krinkle Cut line with two new flavors joining...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Personalization-Friendly Cocktails

These new Brody's customizable bottled cocktails are a premium range of libations from the woman-founded beverage brand that will provide consumers with the perfect hard refreshment to enjoy from home. The drinks come in five options including Minted Mule, French 75, Air Mail, Black Orchid and Touch of Grey, which are each suitable for enjoyment on their own or being mixed with a sparkling beverage. The cocktails are crafted with premium ingredients and put a strong focus on customization to suit the needs of modern consumers.
Drinksthemanual.com

Meet Pastry Beer, Spring’s Sweetest Drink Trend

In the land of beer, the talk of late has been about pastry beers. The unofficial category is essentially a doctored-up stout, hit with dessert-inspired adjuncts and making for some genuinely fun brews. Best Beers. There’s a catchy, recreational element to the style. There’s no formal definition, but a pastry...
Food & Drinkspursuitist.com

Cocktails at Home: Pineapple Mojito

Perfect for the upcoming summer weather, this mojito takes a modern twist by adding pineapple. Only 5 ingredients make this a simple, easy refreshing drink. Created by previous Sailor Jerry Brand Ambassador Anthony Bohlinger. Ingredients:. 1.5 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum. ½ part lime juice. 4 cubes sugar. 4 pieces...
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Foghat Cocktail Smoker

The pandemic has seen a huge upsurge in the number of ready-made cocktails in cans and bottles on the market, as people have adjusted to drinking at home more often. While there are some incredibly good pre-mixed cocktails available, there’s still nothing to beat a freshly-made cocktail creation of your own, especially when you have visitors.
Food & Drinksdiffordsguide.com

20 best Falernum cocktails

Falernum is a versatile and flavoursome cocktail sweetener. Spiced (but not hot spiced) falernum is a characterful yet delicate liqueur with a high sugar content but a low alcohol strength (11 to 18% acl./vol.), just enough to act as a preservative. Traditionally an alcoholic liqueur, non-alcoholic syrups labelled "falernum" are also available but are something of a second best.
Food & Drinkspinchandswirl.com

Rhubarb Cocktail

At the first sight of fresh spring rhubarb, I start craving this Rhubarb Cocktail. It's gently spiked with rum, a little bit tart, a little bit sweet and herbaceous, and entirely refreshing. As a rule, we're red wine people. But it's fun to have an occasional cocktail, usually of the...
Drinksmasterofmalt.com

Cocktail of the Week: The Matador

In the second part of our Cinco de Mayo special, we’re celebrating the rich life of one of Tequila’s greats, Tomas Estes from Ocho Tequila, with a cocktail recipe provided by his son Jesse. It’s the Matador!. The Matador is one of the answers to the often asked question of...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Premixed Canned Margarita Cocktails

The Salt Point Canned Cocktails Margarita is a new offering from the brand that has arrived just in time for Cinco de Mayo to offer consumers with an easy way to satisfy their thirst for the traditional cocktail. The canned cocktail is made with Blanco tequila along with triple sec that is made in-house as well as agave syrup and lime with a touch of effervescence. The canned drink features a 10% ABV and doesn't have any artificial preservatives in the mix.
LifestylePosted by
The Infatuation

3 Cocktails From NYC Bars You Can Make At Home

In celebration of World Cocktail Day, we’re sharing recipes for signature cocktails at some great NYC bars. Made with spirits from the Bacardi USA family of brands, you’ll find here the recipes for cocktails from Westlight, Kokomo, and August Laura. We Limin'. Created by Rael Petit at Kokomo. This guava-heavy...
Food & Drinkstarynstastingtable.com

Cool as a Cucumber Cocktail

Cool down with this refreshing cucumber lime cocktail - Cool as a Cucumber! This one is definitely a summer sipper. In summer, I crave fresh ingredients in my cocktails so this is perfect. What I love about cocktails is that you can intermingle ingredients and ideas with different alcohol or...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Pouches

Brewdog and Regal Rogue joined forces to create a limited-edition series of ready-to-drink cocktail pouches that help adults to enjoy pre-mixed cocktails with ease. A box contains a selection of cocktails that are ready to pour and enjoy over ice, and the assortment provides something for every cocktail drinker's tastes.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Spiced Cocktail Salts

The Tanteo Tequila Margarita Salts are a new offering from the tequila distillery that will provide avid fans of the cocktail that will enable them to mix up the flavor experience of their freshly prepared libations. The salts come in four flavor varieties including Citrus Salt, Jalapeño Salt, Chipotle Salt and Habanero Salt, which are each set to be offered as a free gift to consumers when they purchase one of the brand's tequilas. This will offer a way to greatly elevate the experience and flavor of a freshly prepared cocktail.
Restaurantsmyneworleans.com

Nothing Like Cocktails in the City

We always look forward to the time of day when the sky dims and we think to ourselves, ‘hmmm, I could use a cocktail.’ A place where wine and beer flow and cocktails are made with magic. We are, of course, talking about happy hour. We have been finding several places coming back to life after COVID-19 and we would like to share a few with you.
DrinksWISH-TV

Mixologist brings two beautiful spring cocktails to life

Today on Indy Style, Brett Butler, mixologist for Alcomy brought to life two delicious and beautiful cocktails!. He made a Kombucha cocktail called, “Circle of Life” and a Spicy Palomahow called, “La Paloma.”. “Circle of Life” is a probiotic of Vodka, Pear liqueur, honey-ginger-lemongrass elixir, lemon juice and Circle Mango...
Food & Drinksnewmexico.org

Try These Inventive Craft Cocktails

Rolling Still Distillery’s pre-made craft cocktails are like having your favorite bartender in your living room. Rolling Still’s craft cocktails are available at the distillery and to go. MIXOLOGIST CHRIS MILLIGAN put his 31 years of bar knowledge into the lineup of artistic take-home cocktails at Rolling Still Distillery and...
Food & Drinksprogressivegrocer.com

BuzzBallz Cocktails

Treat your customers to the award-winning freshness and bold flavor of America’s #1 single-serve, ready-to-drink cocktail brand!* BuzzBallz are made in wine-based and spirit-based formats and crafted with real fruit juices and creams. Available in a variety of flavors, these 15% ABV cocktails are gluten-free, contain no corn syrup, and are kosher certified. Each cocktail is packaged in a unique plastic cup that is durable and made with recyclable materials. Get the bold flavor of your favorite cocktails with just a few shakes and a pour!
Food & DrinksTelegraph

Gin and mint cocktail recipe

A cool, elegant drink. You can add more “bite” to it with a dash of fresh lemon juice for each serve, if you like. 600ml chilled elderflower pressé (not concentrate/syrup) More mint sprigs, thinly sliced cucumber and 6 slices of lemon, to garnish. METHOD. Put the mint sprigs and cucumber...