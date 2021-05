A user on Reddit by the name of Leopeva64 (Thanks for the heads up!) made us aware of some pretty significant changes that are coming to your Chrome browser’s global media controls and even provided Chromium Repository commits to reflect these changes. We previously detailed how Google was turning your music controls on their head, and these new changes lean further into that design. At this time, there is no timeline that we’re aware of for when these changes will come to Chromebooks, but as with previous alterations, the browser and Chrome OS implemented them pretty much immediately in step with one another.