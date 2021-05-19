Dwight Sexual Assault Case Concludes in Livingston County

A former Dwight Township High School Teacher was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a male student during the conclusion of a jury trial on Tuesday. Kathy Patten, 36, of Dwight was facing five counts of criminal sexual assault, all class one felonies. The charges alleged Patten sexually assaulted a male student between the ages of 13 and 17 five times somewhere in Livingston County between November 2018 and February 2019. In May of 2019, Patten was arrested by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and later released after posting a $25,000 bond.