Wisconsin Government

Gov. Evers calls special session on Medicaid expansion

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
La Crosse Tribune
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called a special session for the Legislature to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin, promising to use $850 million in federal money that would come to the state to pay for an array of economic development projects across the state. Turning down Medicaid...

