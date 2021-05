There is still plenty to play for in the Premier League as teams approach the final stretch of matches, but for some fans, the relegation picture is pretty clear. Barring some form of minor miracle, Fulham and West Brom look set to join Sheffield United in the Championship next season, with Scott Parker's men seven points behind Brighton in 17th place, who have a considerably better goal difference, while Sam Allardyce's Baggies are two points behind the Cottagers, with a far inferior goal difference.